Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are treating their family vacation like a couples retreat!

In a joint Instagram Reel posted by Ripa and Consuelos on Monday, photos from the couple’s tropical getaway showed the pair enjoying some fun under the sun with family and friends — including Consuelos’ former Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse.

Despite being joined by their three kids — Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin 20 — Ripa and Consuelos, both 52, were not afraid to pack on the PDA during the trip.

One evening shot shows the married couple of 27 years sharing a kiss as they stand on the beach. Another photo, which looks similar to a different shot Ripa previously credited to Sprouse, captures Ripa and Mark’s silhouettes as they kiss in front of a breathtaking sunset.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share a kiss at the beach during family vacation in September 2023. kellyripa/Instagram

“It’s so good … #SummerRenaissance ☀️ Happy Labor Day!” Ripa wrote in the caption, referring to Beyoncé's famous song “Summer Renaissance” which played in the background.



Additional photos in the Reel show Ripa and Mark bundled up in beach towels after going for a refreshing dip in the ocean. Ripa looks overjoyed in another shot as she stands barefoot in the sand holding a tropical drink in each hand.

Mark also put his ripped muscles on display in more than one photo, including one of him drying off in the sun after enjoying a swim.



Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dry off after taking a dip during their family vacation. kellyripa/Instagram

The lovebirds made sure to spotlight Sprouse with a photo of him sitting in front of the stunning turquoise water as he looks off to the distance.

Cole Sprouse joins Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on their tropical getaway in September 2023. kellyripa/Instagram

A group photo shows Michael posing with his arms around his sister and dad while Joaquin sits nearby with friends who joined the family for the fun-filled trip.



Mark Consuelos poses with kids Michael, Lola, Joaquin and friends. kellyripa/Instagram

Despite their busy schedules as co-hosts on Live with Kelly and Mark — which Mark officially joined in April following Ryan Seacrest’s departure — the pair still find time to organize family vacations.

In June, Ripa and Mark traveled to Greece with Lola and her friends as part of her graduation and birthday present. During an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale star opened up about what it was like to take a trip with their daughter now that she’s older.



Mark Consuelos poses with his daughter Lola at the beach. kellyripa/Instagram

“We got to spend time with our daughter and her friends. And I’m looking at my daughter, who is 22 years old, who used to be — and I say this affectionately — such a pain,” Mark said. “Such a pain. But let me tell you, once they get a little bit older, the gift of hanging out with your adult children is so amazing. She was so great. We got to spend time with her.”

Meanwhile, Ripa got candid about why her husband made a great travel buddy when Lola was off with her friends.

“We’re not seeing people, we don’t go out on the scene, we’re not looking for the club. We like to hike and we like to go into places where there aren’t a lot of people," the Live Wire author shared. "We like being out-numbered by goats.”

