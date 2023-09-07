Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About Their Different Recollections of Their First Kiss: She 'Slipped the Tongue'

The married 'Live with Kelly and Mark' co-hosts first locked lips during a scene for 'All My Children' in 1996

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Published on September 7, 2023 04:57PM EDT
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022. Photo:

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a solid 27 years of marriage under their belt, but there's one thing they'll never agree on!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Live with Kelly and Mark hosts revealed their surprisingly different recollections of their first kiss.

The pair first locked lips on-screen in 1996 while portraying their All My Children characters Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos, respectively.

The Riverdale actor, 52, shared that he was "really surprised" about the kiss at the time because she "slipped the tongue." However, Ripa, 52, adamantly denied his version of events.

"That is not true!" she protested, with a laugh. "That is a lie."

"It was the '90s, so it was fast and loose," Conseulos said with a smirk. "Big tongue."

elly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress continued to argue, insisting to her now-husband, "I never French [kiss] on set. That's my own personal rule — no Frenching on set."

The couple first met on the set of All My Children when Consuelos joined the soap opera in 1995 and began dating soon after. They tied the knot in May of 1996, and their characters followed in their footsteps with an on-screen wedding in 2000.

The pair have since welcomed three kids: sons Joaquin, 20, and Michael, 26, as well as daughter Lola, 22.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Riverdale star permanently joined his wife as cohost of Live in February, succeeding Ryan Seacrest after his departure. Prior to scoring the official position, Consuelos guest-hosted the show 92 times.

"I think that people think that we're on top of each other all day," he told ET of working with his wife. "We see each for a few hours in the morning, and oftentimes we don't see each other until dinnertime nowadays. Because we both are off doing different things. I don't think it's, you know, too much time. There's no such thing."

In April, Ripa told PEOPLE that co-hosting with her husband was a "dream come true" and that they're "uniquely blessed."

Kelly Ripa attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Kelly Ripa attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Paul Morigi/Getty

"I prefer the togetherness," she said at the time. "I really enjoy being around him — he's great company, so funny, so smart, insightful, pragmatic and super level-headed. He doesn't get rattled, and that's very reassuring and comforting to be around."

"I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time.  Some people would die to have this opportunity," Consuelos chimed in. "No one does it like she does … I can't think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly."

