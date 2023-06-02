Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos showed son Michael Consuelos with social media love on Friday, as their eldest son turned 26.

The parents of three, and Live with Kelly and Mark hosts, both posted tributes to Michael to their respective accounts. And like every mom and dad looking to embarrass their kid, they picked childhood throwback photos of Michael to share.

"Happy 26th Birthday @michael.consuelos…" wrote Mark, 52, captioning a sepia-toned picture of a young Michael posing shirtless in a pair of jeans. "We love you Michael!!!"

Ripa, 52, picked more than just one shot for her post. Instead, she went with a Reel filled with photos of Michael through the years, including his first birthday picture (and plenty of Michael with his siblings, Lola Consuelos, 21, and Joaquin Consuelos, 20).

"26 years ago he rocked our world and has been rockin' it ever since!" Ripa wrote in the video, set to "A Day in the Life" by The Beatles. "Happy birthday @michael.consuelos we love you 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉."

"Thanks for life, mom! ❤️," he wrote, in response.

Back in November, Michael opened up about his famous parents in an interview for PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue, in a portfolio of famous sons.

The New York University grad and aspiring actor —who appeared with his father on Riverdale and worked with his mother in Let's Get Physical, the Lifetime Original Movie both parents produced — said that he looks up to his mom and dad, especially Ripa after she published her memoir. "I've heard a lot of the stories growing up and it's really cool to see all that hard work come to fruition for her," he said. "I'm really proud of her."

With age, Michael has also come to accept his parents talking about him and his family on TV and social media.

"It's all normal to me," he said. "Things are less severe when you're an adult and things that bothered you when you were a kid don't really bother you anymore. What they do, that's their business. I don't mind it. I guess I'm used to it at this point."

And those shirtless photos his dad posts? "That's motivation," Michael said. "When I work out with my dad and brother, because they're both really strong, it's a motivation for me. I'm playing catch up a little bit."



As for his parents themselves, Michael has said that he considers them "relationship goals."

"I've been with them the longest," he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2020, noting that he's the couple's first-born child. "Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, at least that's how I see it."

"I think it's just a little version of what we do at home. Our family, we're a bunch of jokers," Michael continued to the outlet about poking fun at his parents' social media snaps. "We like to rip on each other a lot and kid around and it spills out into the social media and all that, but it's just like home. That's just how we are."