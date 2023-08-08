Kelly Osbourne Shares She and Son, 8 Months, Both Have the Flu: 'Little Man Is Still Not Well'

Kelly Osbourne and her son have been dealing with sickness for over a week

Angela Andaloro
Kelly Osbourne is having a tough time with her baby boy.

Not only is the new mom, 38, dealing with the flu herself, but she's also trying to comfort son Sidney, 8 months, as the infant also deals with the illness.

Last week, Osbourne shared a fresh-faced photo cuddling her baby boy on the couch, writing, "Day 2 and now we are both sick!"

On Monday, she offered an update as she posed for a selfie with a water-eyed Sidney, writing, "We are almost one week into having the flu and my little man is still not well."

The Osbourne family grew a bit bigger when Osbourne had her first baby with boyfriend Sid Wilson at the end of 2022. This came not long after brother Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree Gearhart welcomed daughter Maple in July 2022. 

Kelly keeps her son out of the spotlight after her mom Sharon Osbourne revealed his birth and name on TV at the beginning of the year, reportedly without Kelly's permission. However, in April, Kelly started sharing photos of her and baby Sidney — starting with a purple heart emoji over his face as they posed next to the Easter bunny on Instagram.

In March, she also shared a photo on Instagram with her brother making a shocked face while he smiles beside her, pointing down at his nephew.

Kelly shared an Irene Banks quote in the caption, writing, "An uncle is a blessing. It means so many things. Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can't sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever."

Ahead of welcoming her son, the former Fashion Police co-host told PEOPLE she was "terrified, but absolutely excited," to explore motherhood.

"I don't want to be a perfect mom, but I want to be the best mom that I can be, so I overthink absolutely everything," she said of welcoming a baby into the world while discussing her partnership to celebrate the first annual National No Sugar Day in October.

In May, Kelly shared her exciting baby news alongside Wilson, 45, of the rock band Slipknot, in an Instagram post.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote at the time. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."

