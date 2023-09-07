Kelly Osbourne Says Motherhood Is 'Best Thing' but 'Scary': ‘You Don’t Want to Make a Mistake’

Kelly Osbourne is being honest about motherhood.

The reality star, 38, welcomed her first child with Slipknot musician Sid Wilson in late 2022 and recently opened up about her challenges as a new mom.

“I'm a mom now, I love it,” she told E! News. “It's the best thing that has ever happened to me. It's scary as f--- because you don't want to make a mistake."

"It's all these little tiny things and these mistakes that you ultimately make because you can't learn unless you make a mistake,” Osbourne added. “It's just unfortunate that you have to do it with a baby."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelly Osbourne and son Sidney. Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Osbourne also revealed that despite mom Sharon Osbourne encouraging her to take time out for herself, she struggles to be apart from her baby — whose name "Sidney" was accidentally revealed by Sharon on her UK TV show The Talk in January.

“I try and do it, and the next thing I know, I'm sneaking out the back door to go home to be with my baby,” she told the outlet.



Reciprocating her love, Osbourne gushed about how her son — who is now almost crawling she revealed to E! News — reaches out to her whenever he sees her, describing him as “mom-obsessed.”

Kelly's comments come after her family announced that the second season of The Osbournes podcast will return on Sept. 12. and feature her brother Jack Osbourne, and parents Sharon, 70, and Ozzy Osbourne, 74.

The new season comes after a five-year hiatus and fans will be able to listen and watch 20 episodes in both video and audio.

In a trailer shared to Instagram on Sept. 6, the family introduced themselves with Ozzy asking Jack, 37, “What have you been doing for five years?”

“Making babies,” Sharon replied.

Jack shares Minnie Theodora, 5, Andy Rose, 8, and Pearl Clementine, 11, with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly. He also shares Maple Artemis, 13 months, with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart.