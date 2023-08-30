Kelly Osbourne Dons Sleek Leopard-Print Dress for Night Out in Los Angeles

Kelly Osbourne had a mom's night out on Tuesday!

The 38-year-old was spotted in Los Angeles, attending Drake’s Hollywood restaurant to celebrate the birthday of her hairstylist, Laura Rugetti. Sporting a sleek leopard-print, long-sleeve dress with a triangular neckline, Osbourne looked stylish as she posed for photographers.



Osbourne’s lavender hair was styled in an updo hairstyle. She accessorized her ensemble with cat eyeglasses and dainty gold jewelry. The star also sported pointy black heels and a matching handbag.

The reality star's recent outing comes several months after she welcomed her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. The pair welcomed their son Sidney at the end of 2022, with Osbourne’s mother Sharon Osbourne spilling the name of Kelly's baby boy on The Talk in January.

Kelly Osbourne. 007/BACKGRID

While Osbourne has mostly kept her baby out of the limelight, she posted her son on social media for the first time in March. Sharing a snap on her Instagram story after having her hair and makeup done at the time, Osbourne cradled her son’s head while staring at the camera.

Another photo also showcased Osbourne’s brother Jack Osbourne pointing at his nephew as the brother and sister posed for a snap. “‘An uncle is a blessing. It means so many things,’” Osbourne’s caption of a Irene Banks quote read. “‘Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can’t sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever.’ - Irene Banks.”

Sidney’s Instagram debut came after Osbourne revealed that she was back at work following the birth of her son.

"I have a newfound respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," Osbourne wrote. "This day can't go by quick enough for me. I can't want to have him back in my arms. 😢."

Osbourne is set to star in a reality show, Home to Roost, with her family. The ten-part series, which will air on BBC One and iPlayer, will follow The Osbournes relocating back to the United Kingdom after over 20 years in the United States.

She's also been subbing for Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne on season 6 of Beat Shazam alongside Nick Cannon, who took over hosting duties while Foxx recovered from a recent health scare. And Osbourne has appeared too on the recent season of The Masked Singer.

