Kelly Osbourne Dons Sleek Leopard-Print Dress for Night Out in Los Angeles

Kelly Osbourne welcomed her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson at the end of 2022

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 09:26AM EDT
Kelly Osbourne Drakes 08 29 23
Kelly Osbourne. Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kelly Osbourne had a mom's night out on Tuesday! 

The 38-year-old was spotted in Los Angeles, attending Drake’s Hollywood restaurant to celebrate the birthday of her hairstylist, Laura Rugetti. Sporting a sleek leopard-print, long-sleeve dress with a triangular neckline, Osbourne looked stylish as she posed for photographers. 

Osbourne’s lavender hair was styled in an updo hairstyle. She accessorized her ensemble with cat eyeglasses and dainty gold jewelry. The star also sported pointy black heels and a matching handbag.

The reality star's recent outing comes several months after she welcomed her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. The pair welcomed their son Sidney at the end of 2022, with Osbourne’s mother Sharon Osbourne spilling the name of Kelly's baby boy on The Talk in January. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelly Osbourne Drakes 08 29 23
Kelly Osbourne.

007/BACKGRID

While Osbourne has mostly kept her baby out of the limelight, she posted her son on social media for the first time in March. Sharing a snap on her Instagram story after having her hair and makeup done at the time, Osbourne cradled her son’s head while staring at the camera. 

Another photo also showcased Osbourne’s brother Jack Osbourne pointing at his nephew as the brother and sister posed for a snap. “‘An uncle is a blessing. It means so many things,’” Osbourne’s caption of a Irene Banks quote read. “‘Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can’t sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever.’ - Irene Banks.”

Sidney’s Instagram debut came after Osbourne revealed that she was back at work following the birth of her son.

"I have a newfound respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," Osbourne wrote. "This day can't go by quick enough for me. I can't want to have him back in my arms. 😢."

Osbourne is set to star in a reality show, Home to Roost, with her family. The ten-part series, which will air on BBC One and iPlayer, will follow The Osbournes relocating back to the United Kingdom after over 20 years in the United States.

She's also been subbing for Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne on season 6 of Beat Shazam alongside Nick Cannon, who took over hosting duties while Foxx recovered from a recent health scare. And Osbourne has appeared too on the recent season of The Masked Singer.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Have 'Date Night' at Giorgio Baldi
Hailey Bieber Spends 'Date Night' with Kendall Jenner at Celebrity Favorite Restaurant Giorgio Baldi
Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Have Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment in Field of Sunflowers
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Have Sweet Mommy-Daughter Moment in Field of Sunflowers
Selena Gomez Wears Chic Yellow Dress and Citrus-Style Handbag to Beauty Launch instagram 08 15 23
Selena Gomez Teams Chic Yellow Midi Dress with Citrus-Style Handbag for Lunch Outing
Kelly Osbourne and niece minnie https://www.instagram.com/p/CtJ6fD5RxAp/
Jack Osbourne's Daughter Minnie Enjoys an Adorable Playdate with Aunt Kelly Osbourne
John legend performing at Ravinia Festival
John Legend Performs in Highland Park, Plus Padma Lakshmi in N.Y.C., Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and More
Kelly Osbourne taking her son to visit the easter bunny
Kelly Osbourne's Son Sidney Meets the Easter Bunny for the First Time — See the Cute Photo!
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Her First Mother's Day with Mom Sharon Osbourne: 'You Are a Queen'
Kelly Osbourne Shares Peeks at Baby Boy After Getting into Full Glam On Set with Jack Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne Shares First Photo of Baby Boy as She Hangs Out on Set with Jack Osbourne
: Elizabeth Hurley during the Remus Lifestyle Night
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson Step Out for Family Gathering After Source Says They're 'Very Happy'
Kelly Osbourne Sid Wilson
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's Relationship Timeline
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen leaving Don Angie after having a dinner with Millie's parents Kelly and Robert in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Wears Animal Print on N.Y.C. Night Out with Jake Bongiovi — See the Photos!
Jack Osbourne Shares Sweet Photo of Mom Sharon Bonding with Oldest Granddaughter, Pearl;
Jack Osbourne Shares Sweet Moment Between Mom Sharon and His Oldest Daughter Pearl, 10: Photo
Kelly Osbourne brings baby to work
Kelly Osbourne Brings Baby to Work After Having 'Hardest' Time Leaving Him on Her First Day Back
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. and his wife Emilie Livingston went for a walk on Sunset Blvd Los Angeles
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Hold Hands as They Step Out for Sweet Stroll Together in Los Angeles
sharon-kelly-osbourne
Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out After Mom Sharon Reveals Baby Boy's Name: 'No One's Place But Mine'