Kelly Osbourne Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'It's Just the Shape of My Face'

Kelly Osbourne is setting the record straight.

In a conversation with the Daily Mail ahead of the Sept. 12 return of The Osbournes podcast following a five-year hiatus, the mom of one dispelled rumors that she's had plastic surgery.

"I've done Botox, that's it," she said. "It's weird because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight. It's just the shape of my face."

The television personality previously addressed rumors that she's had cosmetic work done in a 2021 Instagram video in which she shared that she's "never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead here."

"Let's squash these stupid rumours!!! Can't you just be happy for me?" she captioned the social media post.



Kelly Osbourne wears animal print dress. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The 38-year-old also spoke about her previous decision to undergo gastric sleeve surgery by stating it was "one of the best decisions I've ever made."

"I had surgery; I don't give a f--- what anyone has to say," Osbourne said during an appearance on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in August 2021. "I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s---. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

She added: "The kind of surgery I had… if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction."

In 2020, Osbourne shared that self-care would be her new priority.



“2019 has been one hell of a year,” she wrote on Instagram at the top of the year, alongside a collage of highlights from 2019. “In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me.”



"The road to happiness is different for everybody,” she told the Daily Mail. “And I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination.”

