Kelly Cutrone and Anna Delvey Are Putting Together a Fashion Show This NYFW

“It’s a serious project to get some attention for talented designers," Cutrone said of the show she and Delvey are developing

Published on August 24, 2023 03:22PM EDT
Fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone (left) and Anna Delvey (right). Photo:

Michael Stewart/WireImage; Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

Convicted con artist Anna Delvey and fashion PR powerhouse Kelly Cutrone are teaming up for Fashion Week.

The duo revealed to Page Six that they are putting on their own fashion show for up-and-coming designer Shao Yang.

“This is fun, but it’s not a joke,” Cutrone told Page Six this week. “It’s a serious project to get some attention for talented designers.” 

She explained to the outlet that the project’s ultimate goal was to help young designers — who she claimed normally spend over $100,000 to put on a show — make a splash at New York Fashion Week as competition continues to increase season after season.

Kelly Cutrone poses at a Fashion Week event
Kelly Cutrone poses backstage at the Francesca Liberatore fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Salon at Lincoln Center.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty

Delvey, who is currently on house arrest in her New York City apartment, told Page Six that she’s planning the guest list and choreographing the models for the show.

“I’m so very excited to launch our new little venture, the Outlaw Agency, during this upcoming NY Fashion Week,” Delvey told the outlet. “No one is safe!”

The fake hairess previously credited the former America’s Next Top Model judge as one of the inspirations behind her move to New York during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast and discussed working with her on the new project.

“It was so great to finally get connected with Kelly,“ Delvey said. “I used to watch her on [Bravo’s] ‘Kell on Earth’ as a teenager in Germany, and she was always such an icon in my mind. My first internship was for a fashion PR agency in Berlin, and that decision was largely influenced by her as well.”

TV personality Miss J Alexander (L) and publicist Kelly Cutrone attend the Maria Ke Fisherman fashion show at The Standard Hotel on September 10, 2014
TV personality Miss J Alexander (L) and publicist Kelly Cutrone attend the Maria Ke Fisherman fashion show at The Standard Hotel on September 10, 2014 in New York City.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty

As for Yang, a graduate of the Fashion Design program at Parsons and founder and designer of The Tailory New York, she told the outlet that she was onboard with Cutrone and Delvey’s ideas to present her first collection. 

“As a young brand, we need to think outside the box,” she said.

Yang’s fashion show is slated for Sept. 11, and Cutrone and Delvey told the outlet that it would take place in the vicinity of Delvey’s apartment building. This would likely be due to Delvey's house arrest.

Anna Delvey poses for a photo at her home on November 16, 2022 in New York City.
Anna Delvey poses for a photo. Mike Coppola/AD/Getty

Delvey was convicted of grand larceny and theft of services in 2019 for scamming wealthy socialites, which was publicized on Netflix's true-crime series Inventing Anna. She was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000 and ordered to pay restitution of about $199,000.

After serving two years, she was granted release from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Orange County, New York, under the conditions that she pay a $10,000 bail and won’t be able to post on social media, where she had shown off her seemingly lavish lifestyle for her friends and potential investors.

