Kelly Clarkson Says Scooter Braun 'Took Offense' After She Encouraged Taylor Swift to Re-Record Her Music

Kelly Clarkson will forever be a fan of Taylor Swift.

In an interview with Andy Cohen for a SiriusXM Town Hall special on Wednesday, the TV personality and fellow musician, 41, opened up about advising Swift, 33, to re-record her music amid her 2019 legal battle with Scooter Braun and her former record label, Big Machine Records.

"I knew it was important to her, so I thought, 'Why don't you just re-record them? Your fans will support you.' Literally, she's a genius," explained Clarkson. "Not only did she re-record it, she planned this Eras Tour — like, this woman is brilliant."

Taylor Swift in May 2023. Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Fans may remember that The Kelly Clarkson Show host offered Swift the advice in a viral tweet after the celebrity manager closed a $300 million deal with her former label, allowing him to gain control of her musical catalog.

The public message to Swift read: “@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions."

While Swift would go on to re-record her old tracks and release them beginning in 2021, Clarkson shared that her involvement with the process was not taken lightly by Braun, 42.

"Scooter took offense to it ... we ran into each other, and he reached out at the time to my manager. I was like, 'It wasn't anything against him,'" she explained. "When she came out and said that and I heard about it, I was like, 'Whatever. Re-record them. Your fans will support you.' Uh, they did. She has like every top record right now in the charts!"

While Clarkson shared that while Braun didn't approach her directly about his feelings, the music executive addressed the situation with her former manager.

Kelly Clarkson; Scooter Braun; Taylor Swift. Noam Galai/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

"He called my manager at the time I heard, and I think he thought I was attacking him. I was like, 'I honest to God didn't even realize who had the right.' I didn't even know all the information," she recalled.

"All I heard was, 'Man, I really want to own,' and I was like, 'Man, that song.' She writes everything! It's so important to her. She's a businesswoman. It felt wrong that she didn't have the opportunity. Right? That's the thing. If you have the opportunity and you choose to not pay that much money, that's one thing, but to not have the opportunity to own something that is really important to you ... I'm not that artist. I don't care like what I own," she continued. "I'm not a businesswoman at all."

Clarkson added that she wasn't "thanked" by Swift for the advice but continues to have nothing but praise for the performer.

"I think she is brilliant," she said. "She would've come up with that on her own and she maybe already had before I even tweeted it."



