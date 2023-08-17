Kelly Clarkson's Deluxe Version of 'Chemistry' Will Feature a Cameo from Daughter River Rose

Kelly Clarkson's newest album has an extra special guest on it.

The Grammy-Award winning singer, 41, announced an expanded, deluxe version of her tenth studio album chemistry, which will be available on Sept. 22. The album, which features eight new songs, also includes a new collaborator close to her — her 9-year-old daughter River Rose.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer's daughter will join her on her new song "you don't make me cry," which is listed as featuring River Rose.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

Clarkson's latest collaboration comes shortly after her kids' recent hilarious comments about her music. In June, the musician appeared on the Audacy Check-In podcast and chatted with host Mike Adam about the reason why her kids have become more interested in her music.

"[I] don't really listen to my stuff around [my kids]," Clarkson said. "So even my other stuff, I guess they were listening to my music with somebody else because my daughter asked to hear 'Whole Lotta Woman' and I was like, 'How do you know that song?'"

"But she wanted to say 'ass' really. She was like, 'Can I sing 'ass?' And I was like, 'Only with me.' I was like, 'You can't do this anywhere else.'"

Clarkson shares son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose with ex Brandon Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Denise Truscello/Getty

The star spoke about prioritizing family in May 2023 after announcing that she would be moving her talk show, and her kids, to New York. "Covid pointed out [that] being isolated and so far from your family [is] not good for anyone," the singer said on TalkShopLive. "And my family is East Coast — they're North Carolina-based."

When she appeared on the Las Culturistas podcast, Clarkson chatted more with hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang about the family of three's recent move to the Big Apple. "They've been here off and on for vacations, but they haven't actually lived here, going to school here, done that here so that's happening right when they start school," she began.

"My son is very excited. My daughter, I'm still winning over. It's not New York, it's the fact that she just has friends," Clarkson explained, "Now my son is like, 'My friends will be fine, let's go.' He loves New York."