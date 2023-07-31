Kelly Clarkson Warns Fans They Should Only 'Throw Diamonds' at Her During Opening of Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson laid out some ground rules for her fans.



During the opening of her Chemistry Las Vegas residency this weekend, the pop singer gave the audience a warning before performing her 2019 track "Broken & Beautiful."

In a fan-recorded TikTok, Clarkson, 41, told the crowd, "Whatever you do, don't throw it at me, people. If you're gonna throw s---, throw diamonds."

Clarkson was seemingly alluding to the growing number of musicians who have been hit onstage with items thrown by fans.

Over the weekend during an outdoor set at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas, Cardi B became the most recent artist to endure this when a fan hurled a drink at her mid-performance over the weekend. In a now-viral video, the rapper appears surprised as the drink is thrown in her direction while she performed her hit "Bodak Yellow."

In response, Cardi threw her microphone at the front-row attendee, who security seemingly escorted away.

Stars began speaking out about having objects thrown hurled at them after Bebe Rexha was seriously hurt in New York City when a fan threw a cell phone at her face. He was later arrested. After the incident, videos of Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Nas X, Drake, Pink and more being hit with items surfaced online.

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment," said Adele. "People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that? I f---ing dare you — I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f---ing kill you.”

"Stop throwing things at the artist ... These people have lost it. Can you imagine?"



After Ballerini was hit with a bracelet onstage, she addressed her audience.

"Can we just talk about what happened?" she began.

Kelly Clarkson. Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”



Charlie Puth also urged fans to think before they throw things on Twitter: "This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…"

Clarkson released her 10th studio album Chemistry on June 23.

"Chemistry can be a really amazing sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you," she added. "I thought it was kinda the perfect title to describe the entire album," the musician said, describing her latest record .