Kelly Clarkson Reveals What She Texted Ex Brandon Blackstock About Her Divorce Album

"I was like, 'Hey, I didn't just diminish us down to one [thing],'" Clarkson says she told ex Brandon Blackstock

Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 23, 2023 04:05PM EDT

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband was in the know about her new divorce album.

The Voice mentor, 41, revealed on TODAY Thursday that she had reached out to her ex Brandon Blackstock to discuss her new album chemistry with him before its release on Friday.

"We did have a little text exchange about it," she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly.

"I don't even remember why or how it happened, but I was like, 'Hey, I didn't just diminish us down to one [thing],'" she explained. "You know what I'm saying? It’s all in there, the ride. The beauty is in there, as well. Now there's a lot of pain, but that’s what happens for all of us."

When asked by Kotb what she thinks about Blackstock listening to the album, Clarkson said with a laugh, "No. I don't know if he'd care either way."

Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson in January 2018.

Lester Cohen/Getty

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, and the split was settled in March 2022. The former couple share daughter River Rose, 9,  and son Remington Alexander, 7.

She told Kotb and Daly that the album is very "personal" and she was mindful of her children when creating the album.

"It's very personal. And I've always released personal music — I think I'm that kind of writer in general, everybody knows that," she said. "I think when you have kids — you both have kids, too — you kind of debate, 'What am I going to do here?' So I was very selective about the songs I picked for the album."

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson on TODAY.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Earlier this week, Clarkson told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she knew it 'wasn't going to' work with Blackstock after they went to marriage counseling. 

“It was trying to make it work. 'We're trying to figure it out. I desperately want to make this happen,' but I think I knew in my heart it just wasn't going to."

The three-time Grammy winner will chronicle the demise of her marriage on her new album Chemistry, which she said in March lays bare "the arc of an entire relationship."

“It’s called chemistry… because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing cause, I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with just like, ‘I’m angry, I’m sad, just one or two emotions, you know?” she said.

Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb and Kelly Clarkson
Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb and Kelly Clarkson on TODAY.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

“And a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it,” she added.

"I just feel like chemistry is a beautiful and amazing thing, but it's powerful for the good and the bad. Makes you do stupid stuff," she said in an interview last month with TalkShopLive.

