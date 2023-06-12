Kelly Clarkson's Surprise Serenade! Singer Shocks L.A. Shoppers with 2 A Cappella Flash Mobs — Watch!

The three-time Grammy winner sang two tracks off her upcoming album, 'Chemistry'

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 12, 2023
Kelly Clarkson Surprises LA Fans With FlashMob
Photo:

Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

A moment like this doesn’t come along very often! 

Over the weekend, Kelly Clarkson surprised shoppers with not one but two a cappella flash mobs in Los Angeles, singing tracks from her upcoming album, Chemistry: “Favorite Kind of High” and “Me.” 

The impromptu shows took place in a courtyard outside of Sweetgreen and inside a Blue Bottle coffee shop. Kelly began each song solo, before a group of bystanders turned background singers joined in.

Videos of the performances were shared by Clarkson on her Instagram account. In the clips, viewers clapped and cheered after Clarkson finished each performance.

“I would like a vanilla latte,” Kelly joked to the barista after belting out “Me.”

Instagram fans were equally thrilled: “I have goosebumps!” one user commented. “You can just flat out SING, girl!”

“THIS is the American dream,” another fan wrote. “Getting flash mobbed by Kelly Clarkson.”

“You are a vocal acrobat!” another Instagrammer commented. “And with the choir? Ugh! So good!”

The three-time Grammy winner 's new album Chemistry is inspired by her ex-husband and former music manager, Brandon Blackstock. 

“I never really connected [to anyone] before my ex-husband,” Clarkson said in May, in an interview with Nancy O’Dell on TalkShopLive. “And I never connected with anybody like that. I'd never felt that. That just kind of chemical ... that level of just chemical reaction, I just never felt that and I just remembered the first time we even met, I was like, 'Woah.' I just felt something."

The host of the The Kelly Clarkson Show went on to open up about the emotional rollercoaster of finding a spark with someone, adding, "And then it can go very poorly, chemistry. You can have amazing chemistry with somebody who you really shouldn't be with, you know. Not that one person is good or bad, whatever. It's just not a healthy environment."

"I just feel like chemistry is a beautiful and amazing thing, but it's powerful for the good and the bad. Makes you do stupid stuff." 

The album is Clarkson’s first since her split from Blackstock. She filed for divorce in 2020 after almost seven years of marriage, and it was finalized two years later. They share son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½.

Chemistry is out June 23.

