Kelly Clarkson Says Son Is 'Very Excited' About Move to NYC But Daughter Is Still Adjusting

Kelly Clarkson's kids have mixed reactions about their move to the Big Apple.

While appearing on an episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, Clarkson, 41, chatted with hosts Matt Rogers, 33, and Bowen Yang, 32, about her family's move to New York City and the rumors that she's interested in doing Broadway.

Clarkson revealed that her kids haven't made their way to New York yet as their family spends summers on Clarkson's ranch in Montana. The Kelly Clarkson Show shares son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 9, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

"They've been here off and on for vacations, but they haven't actually lived here, going to school here, done that here so that's happening right when they start school," she began.

"My son is very excited. My daughter, I'm still winning over. It's not New York, it's the fact that she just has friends," Clarkson explained, "Now my son is like, 'My friends will be fine, let's go.' He loves New York."

Rogers then went on to address the "itty bitty" rumors that Clarkson could be heading to Broadway.

"So now you're in New York, you're going to be up in the 30 Rock building with Bowen Yang himself, so this is a real thing?"

"It's a real thing," the singer revealed. "I definitely have been working on something for like a year and a half already that I could be involved with or don't have to be, depending on schedule."

"Is it & Juliet?" Yang asked.

"What a great one!" Clarkson replied. "No, it's not that. It's something I've been doing on my own that is not out yet."

"And I'm not opposed to any other ideas," she continued. "I just am interested, because I grew up in musical theater, so my goal is this first year at least, to get my family established, and my kids happy in school."

"I'm so interested but like, not right at this moment because I just have other things to take care of first. So that's one of the reasons why I moved here."

