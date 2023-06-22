Kelly Clarkson Had to Sing 'I Will Always Love You' Moments After Her Divorce Was Finalized: 'Screw You Universe'

The "Mine" singer said she later had her mood boosted after Chris Stapleton texted her complimenting the performance

By
Rachel DeSantis
We Tried It: Picking Up Guitar as an Adult
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 11:10AM EDT

Kelly Clarkson put on a brave face the day she received word that her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was finalized.

The "Mine" singer, 41, revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen for a SiriusXM Town Hall special that before she sang "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to Dolly Parton at the 57th ACM Awards in March 2022, she was dealing with some personal turmoil behind the scenes.

"I'm looking at Dolly Parton and I'm like, I had just gotten my text of like, 'Hey, your divorce is final, like you’ve both signed,'" she recalled. "Like, right before getting on a stage to sing 'I Will Always Love You.' I was like, 'Screw you, universe.' That's the timing?"

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, and the split was settled in March 2022. The former couple share daughter River Rose, 9,  and son Remington Alexander, 7.

Kelly Clarkson sat down with Andy Cohen for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, to promote her new album Chemistry
Kelly Clarkson and Andy Cohen.

Credit: Maro Hagopian

When Cohen quipped that she'd have been better off singing something like "Since U Been Gone," The Kelly Clarkson Show host — who will release her new album Chemistry on Friday — agreed she’d rather "not sing something like" Parton's 1974 classic.

"What I do think, though, and I'm thankful for, is that was such a huge moment for me personally going on that nobody knew about that it kind of distracted me from the moment," she said. "So whenever I got through it and I got off stage and I was like, 'That didn't suck.' It wasn't Whitney Houston or Dolly, but it didn't suck."

Clarkson said her confidence was boosted further by a text from pal Chris Stapleton, which made her so happy she screenshotted it.

"Chris Stapleton texted me after that performance and was like, just so complimentary of that performance and it just made me feel really special that someone I admire and had admired for years, even before he came on the scene in a big way…," she said. "It just made me feel really good. I don’t think he even knows, but that made me feel really special because it's such a big play."

The three-time Grammy winner will chronicle the demise of her marriage on her new album Chemistry, which she said in March lays bare "the arc of an entire relationship."

"I just feel like chemistry is a beautiful and amazing thing, but it's powerful for the good and the bad. Makes you do stupid stuff," she said in an interview last month with TalkShopLive.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock (7528974e) Evening Standard 60th Theatre Awards at the London Palladium Theatre Kate Bush Evening Standard 60th Theatre Awards - 30 Nov 2014
Kate Bush Says She's 'Blown Away' After 'Running Up That Hill' Hits 1 Billion Streams on Spotify
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Dean McDermott Is '100% Serious' About Divorce from Tori Spelling: 'He Can't Take It Anymore' (Source)
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Forgets the Lyrics to 'I Drink Wine' While Performing in Las Vegas and Laughs: 'Bloody Hell!'
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
A Complete Timeline of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce
Kim Petras instagram; madonna
Kim Petras Reveals What Madonna Whispered to Her Before Historic Grammys Performance (Exclusive)
Bad Bunny Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny Says the 'Only Thing I Have Is My Privacy' amid Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors: 'No One Respects' It
Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner and Cayden Wyatt Costner arrive for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "The Art Of Racing In The Rain" held at El Capitan Theatre on August 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Claims He Broke Divorce News to Their Kids Over 10-Minute Zoom Call
Russell Simmons
All About Russell Simmons' Family Drama, Involving Kimora Lee Simmons and Their 2 Daughters
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says She Went to 'Marriage Counseling' Pre-Divorce and Knew It 'Wasn't Going to' Work (Exclusive)
Mick Jagger , Melanie Hamrick
Melanie Hamrick Reveals Mick Jagger Gave Her a 'Promise Ring' amid Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is Requesting $248K a Month in Child Support: Court Documents
YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Says She Never Pressured Him to Leave 'Yellowstone' Before Split
Armie Hammer; Elizabeth Chambers
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Settle Divorce 3 Years After She Filed
Cyndi Lauper performing at a WNEW Christmas Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 19, 1986.
Cyndi Lauper Says She Recorded 'True Colors' to 'Feel Better' After Her Friend Died of AIDS (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out amid Divorce
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Seen Out in Santa Barbara amid Divorce from Actor
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Announces Even More International Eras Tour Dates: 'I Can't Wait'