Kelly Clarkson is not a fan of creepy dolls.

During an interview with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast on her talk show Friday, the "Breakaway" singer opened up a conversation with Michael Zegan (Joe Maisel) about a prop doll on the show — and recalled an encounter with a creepy doll of her own.

Clarkson, 41, recalled the time she stayed the night at former stepmother-in-law Reba McEntire's house. At the time, the country star had a doll that was "so creepy" to Clarkson.

"Two days later, she's like 'So, I found the doll in the closet?' And I'm like, 'Oh my God! I'm sorry, I didn't put it back,'" Clarkson said. "It scared me and I couldn't sleep! I'm not just gonna sleep with that thing looking at me!"

She then recounted the conversation she had with McEntire, 68, about it.

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson. Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal via Getty

"[Reba] was like, 'Did you put my stuff in the closet?'" the "Piece by Piece" singer recounted. "I kinda did. I did, I'm so sorry! I should have brought it back out."

Meanwhile, Zegan said that he left the "creepy doll" behind from the show: "It was a very creepy, sticky doll."

The season finale for season five of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel aired on May 26.

On Friday, Clarkson also released her latest single from her upcoming album Chemistry, titled "I Hate Love." In the song, Clarkson teamed up with actor Steve Martin as he plays the banjos.

Speaking to Billboard, big-time fan Clarkson shared that the idea for the collaboration came about after seeing Martin's banjo-playing skills in livestream videos during the early days of the pandemic.

"I was like, 'I know that sounds crazy,'" Clarkson recalled. "[My producer] Jesse Shatkin was like, 'I think it sounds rad.'"



Before she knew it, Martin agreed to work with Clarkson.

"I generally don't ask because I get very nervous about bothering people," Clarkson said. "But literally, within hours, [Jesse] got an answer: 'Oh my God, he'd love to, when are you recording it?'"

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

As for "I Hate Love," the song features Clarkson expressing her frustrations around love after a breakup.

"Beat my head against the wall / Little by little, you took it all / Love's no friend of minе," she sings in the song's chorus. "Countin' your blessings on my back / Livin' your best life, livin' fast / Lovе, you're out of time."

Clarkson's single drop came with a video of her performing the song in her one-night-only performance of Chemistry in April at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theatre.



The forthcoming album, which is out on June 23, includes 14 tracks from Clarkson inspired by her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two children.

