Kelly Clarkson Reveals Who Her 'Funny' and 'Hot as Hell' Celebrity Crush Is Post-Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is the last of us to admit that Pedro Pascal is hot!

During her appearance on Las Culturistas, Clarkson, 41, raved about The Mandalorian star, 48, to hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

In a conversation about Saturday Night Live (of which Yang, 32, is a cast member), The Kelly Clarkson Show host shared that some of her favorite hosts have been Justin Timberlake — and Pascal.

“I thought he did such a great … he was one of my favorites,” Clarkson said of the “SexyBack” singer before yelling, “Oh my God! And Pedro … Pedro Pascal.”

“I love Pedro!” the “Because of You” singer said, praising him for his “Waking Up” sketch, in which The Last of Us star’s character wakes up confused — and with a new accent — after a long coma.

“His idea,” host Yang said of the sketch, to which the “Stronger” singer replied, “Which is brilliant!”

“Like, he’s funny!” she said. “God, he was good.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Host Rogers, 33, prodded Clarkson — whom he dubbed the “world’s greatest singer” in an Instagram post — asking, “Is he your type? He’s your type.”

In addition to the Grammy winner’s lighthearted crush on the Narcos actor, she and the Las Culturistas discussed some heavier topics, many of which centered on her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson filed for divorce from the producer, 46, after nearly seven years of marriage in 2020. She shares two children with Blackstock: River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7.

The singer-songwriter said that she isn't looking forward to performing "Piece by Piece" and other love songs she wrote for Blackstock early in their marriage.

“We're putting the setlist together for Vegas right now," Clarkson told the hosts. "I don't want to sing ['Piece by Piece'], because that was a very hopeful place and a place of projecting what one wishes and what one hopes one didn't fall prey to again."



Las Culturistas is a podcast from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network.