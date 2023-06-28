Entertainment Music Kelly Clarkson Reveals Who Her 'Funny' and 'Hot as Hell' Celebrity Crush Is Post-Divorce "He's my type of guy," the singer-songwriter said of the star during her appearance on "Las Culturistas" By Bailey Richards Bailey Richards Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 05:35PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Kelly Clarkson is the last of us to admit that Pedro Pascal is hot! During her appearance on Las Culturistas, Clarkson, 41, raved about The Mandalorian star, 48, to hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. In a conversation about Saturday Night Live (of which Yang, 32, is a cast member), The Kelly Clarkson Show host shared that some of her favorite hosts have been Justin Timberlake — and Pascal. “I thought he did such a great … he was one of my favorites,” Clarkson said of the “SexyBack” singer before yelling, “Oh my God! And Pedro … Pedro Pascal.” “I love Pedro!” the “Because of You” singer said, praising him for his “Waking Up” sketch, in which The Last of Us star’s character wakes up confused — and with a new accent — after a long coma. “His idea,” host Yang said of the sketch, to which the “Stronger” singer replied, “Which is brilliant!” “Like, he’s funny!” she said. “God, he was good.” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Host Rogers, 33, prodded Clarkson — whom he dubbed the “world’s greatest singer” in an Instagram post — asking, “Is he your type? He’s your type.” Kelly Clarkson Reveals What She Texted Ex Brandon Blackstock About Her Divorce Album Kelly Clarkson Says She Went to 'Marriage Counseling' Pre-Divorce and Knew It 'Wasn't Going to' Work (Exclusive) In addition to the Grammy winner’s lighthearted crush on the Narcos actor, she and the Las Culturistas discussed some heavier topics, many of which centered on her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson filed for divorce from the producer, 46, after nearly seven years of marriage in 2020. She shares two children with Blackstock: River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7. The singer-songwriter said that she isn't looking forward to performing "Piece by Piece" and other love songs she wrote for Blackstock early in their marriage. Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Only Want to Listen to Her Music So They Can Say Curse Words “We're putting the setlist together for Vegas right now," Clarkson told the hosts. "I don't want to sing ['Piece by Piece'], because that was a very hopeful place and a place of projecting what one wishes and what one hopes one didn't fall prey to again." Las Culturistas is a podcast from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network.