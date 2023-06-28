Kelly Clarkson Reveals Who Her 'Funny' and 'Hot as Hell' Celebrity Crush Is Post-Divorce

"He's my type of guy," the singer-songwriter said of the star during her appearance on "Las Culturistas"

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 05:35PM EDT
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kelly Clarkson is the last of us to admit that Pedro Pascal is hot!

During her appearance on Las Culturistas, Clarkson, 41, raved about The Mandalorian star, 48, to hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

In a conversation about Saturday Night Live (of which Yang, 32, is a cast member), The Kelly Clarkson Show host shared that some of her favorite hosts have been Justin Timberlake — and Pascal.

“I thought he did such a great … he was one of my favorites,” Clarkson said of the “SexyBack” singer before yelling, “Oh my God! And Pedro … Pedro Pascal.”

“I love Pedro!” the “Because of You” singer said, praising him for his “Waking Up” sketch, in which The Last of Us star’s character wakes up confused — and with a new accent — after a long coma.

“His idea,” host Yang said of the sketch, to which the “Stronger” singer replied, “Which is brilliant!”

“Like, he’s funny!” she said. “God, he was good.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Host Rogers, 33, prodded Clarkson — whom he dubbed the “world’s greatest singer” in an Instagram post — asking, “Is he your type? He’s your type.”

In addition to the Grammy winner’s lighthearted crush on the Narcos actor, she and the Las Culturistas discussed some heavier topics, many of which centered on her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson filed for divorce from the producer, 46, after nearly seven years of marriage in 2020. She shares two children with Blackstock: River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7.

The singer-songwriter said that she isn't looking forward to performing "Piece by Piece" and other love songs she wrote for Blackstock early in their marriage.

“We're putting the setlist together for Vegas right now," Clarkson told the hosts. "I don't want to sing ['Piece by Piece'], because that was a very hopeful place and a place of projecting what one wishes and what one hopes one didn't fall prey to again."

Las Culturistas is a podcast from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network.

Related Articles
Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018
Kelly Clarkson Reveals If She'll Sing Ballad Inspired by Ex Brandon Blackstock in Concert Anymore
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says She Wouldn't Have Made It Through Her Divorce Without Anti-Depressants: 'I Need Help'
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says Son Is 'Very Excited' About Move to NYC But Daughter Is Still Adjusting
Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018
Kelly Clarkson Reveals What She Texted Ex Brandon Blackstock About Her Divorce Album
Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Former Stepmother-in-Law Reba McEntire: We're 'Both Women of Sound Mind'
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Says Therapy Has Been 'Helpful' After Her Divorce: 'They Give You So Many Tools'
Kelly Clarkson sat down with Andy Cohen for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, to promote her new album Chemistry
Kelly Clarkson Had to Sing 'I Will Always Love You' Moments After Her Divorce Was Finalized: 'Screw You Universe'
Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at the SiriusXM Studios on June 21, 2023
Kelly Clarkson Moved Her Show to N.Y.C. Because It 'Just Got Lonely' in L.A.: 'Never Wanted to Live There'
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Recalls Feeling 'Limited' in Her Marriage But Staying Because of Her 'Ego'
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Only Want to Listen to Her Music So They Can Say Curse Words
EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says She Went to 'Marriage Counseling' Pre-Divorce and Knew It 'Wasn't Going to' Work (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Are 'Keeping Dream Alive' of Reconciliation with Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson on Being an Honest and Open Person: 'Sometimes a Turd Is a Turd — You Can't Polish It'
Kelly Clarkson Surprises LA Fans With FlashMob
Kelly Clarkson's Surprise Serenade! Singer Shocks L.A. Shoppers with 2 A Cappella Flash Mobs — Watch!
Gloria Estefan Wants Dolly Parton or Kelly Clarkson to Record One of Her Songs: 'Would Be Awesome'
Gloria Estefan Wants Dolly Parton or Kelly Clarkson to Record One of Her Songs: 'Would Be Awesome' (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Drops New Single 'I Hate Love' — Featuring Steve Martin on Banjo!