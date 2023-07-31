Some people wait a lifetime to shoot their shot with Kelly Clarkson.

During the opening night of the Grammy winner's Las Vegas residency Chemistry on Friday, one woman held up a sign letting Clarkson know that her girlfriend gave her a "hall pass" for the American Idol alum — and she gave a hilarious NSFW response from the stage.

"My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you," said Clarkson, 41, reading the sign aloud mid-performance, according to a fan-filmed video shared to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

"If I was into chicks, I'd take up the offer," she continued amid fans' cheers, before adding: "I just unfortunately like d---s."

Kelly Clarkson. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Clarkson’s residency show was actually set to begin in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic had other ideas. During opening night, she acknowledged the long wait.

“I haven't done a show, I feel like, in 9,000 years,” she told the sold-out crowd at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater.

Throughout the 95-minute show, Clarkson flawlessly went through her vast catalog of songs, including "Because Of You," "Since U Been Gone" and "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."

She also paid homage to her eponymous talk show through a Kellyoke session, where she sings someone else’s song. For opening night, it was Harry Styles’ "As It Was."

Kelly Clarkson. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“We’re gonna go a little Kellyoke every night,” Clarkson said prior to Styles’ song. “We were supposed to sing this actually on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn’t get to perform it on the show.”

Clarkson is slated to perform 10 shows in Las Vegas, and she previously promised that all of them will be different.



“There’s a lot of songs, and it’s going to be different every night. We’re trying to make it special for everybody,” she said in an Instagram video during a break from rehearsals. “We’re hitting all the new songs from the album in there somewhere. We’re hitting the ones you want to hear, and if we’re not, then you’re just being demanding because we’re singing a lot of songs.”



Chemistry will run on various dates through Aug. 19.