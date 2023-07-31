Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Responds to Woman Who Says the Singer's Her 'Hall Pass' at Las Vegas Show

"If I was into chicks, I'd take up the offer," Clarkson told the fan at the opening night of her 10-show 'Chemistry' residency in Las Vegas

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 01:25PM EDT
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Kelly Clarkson. Photo:

Denise Truscello/Getty

Some people wait a lifetime to shoot their shot with Kelly Clarkson.

During the opening night of the Grammy winner's Las Vegas residency Chemistry on Friday, one woman held up a sign letting Clarkson know that her girlfriend gave her a "hall pass" for the American Idol alum — and she gave a hilarious NSFW response from the stage.

"My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you," said Clarkson, 41, reading the sign aloud mid-performance, according to a fan-filmed video shared to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

"If I was into chicks, I'd take up the offer," she continued amid fans' cheers, before adding: "I just unfortunately like d---s."

Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Clarkson’s residency show was actually set to begin in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic had other ideas. During opening night, she acknowledged the long wait.

“I haven't done a show, I feel like, in 9,000 years,” she told the sold-out crowd at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater.

Throughout the 95-minute show, Clarkson flawlessly went through her vast catalog of songs, including "Because Of You," "Since U Been Gone" and "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."

She also paid homage to her eponymous talk show through a Kellyoke session, where she sings someone else’s song. For opening night, it was Harry Styles’ "As It Was."

Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“We’re gonna go a little Kellyoke every night,” Clarkson said prior to Styles’ song. “We were supposed to sing this actually on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn’t get to perform it on the show.”

Clarkson is slated to perform 10 shows in Las Vegas, and she previously promised that all of them will be different. 

“There’s a lot of songs, and it’s going to be different every night. We’re trying to make it special for everybody,” she said in an Instagram video during a break from rehearsals. “We’re hitting all the new songs from the album in there somewhere. We’re hitting the ones you want to hear, and if we’re not, then you’re just being demanding because we’re singing a lot of songs.”

Chemistry will run on various dates through Aug. 19.

Related Articles
Cardi B performs at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos
Cardi B Asked Fans to 'Splash Me Down' — Just Not on Her Face — at Concert Where She Threw Microphone
Sinead O'Connor Bob Geldof 03 03 20
Bob Geldof Says Sinéad O’Connor’s Last Text Messages Were 'Happy' but Also 'Laden with Desperation'
Perth, AUSTRALIA - Harry Styles kicked off his Aussie tour with a sold out show at Perth's HBF Park. Harry played to over 20 thousand fans at the outdoor arena. Pictured: Harry Styles BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Harry Styles' Record-Breaking Love on Tour Raises Over $6.5 Million for Charity
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at a Legendary Chicago Spot Known For Yelling at Customers
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at 'Legendary' Chicago Spot Known for Cursing at Customers: 'I Loved It'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* "Harry Styles Flaunts Fit Physique and Stunning Tattoos on Fun-Filled Italian Getaway with James Corden and Victoria's Secret Model Jacquelyn Jablonski at Lake Bolsena!
Harry Styles Relaxes on Italian Getaway with James Corden and Victoria's Secret Model Jacquelyn Jablonski
Cardi B
Cardi B Throws Microphone at Concertgoer Who Tossed a Drink at Her While Performing in Las Vegas
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency with Career-Spanning Set: My First Show in '9,000 Years'
Johnny Depp Meets fan Cathy Smith.
Johnny Depp Shows Gratitude Onstage at Hollywood Vampires’ First U.S. Tour Stop
Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland on 3rd February 2012
Sinéad O'Connor Had 'Wonderful Plans' for New Album and 2024 Tour Before Sudden Death at 56: Managers
Taylor Swift
Why Are Concert Tickets So Expensive in 2023?
Carly Rae Jepsen Press Shots
Carly Rae Jepsen Details Making New Song 'So Right' with Boyfriend Cole MGN: 'Our First Little Baby' (Exclusive)
Taylor Schabusiness, who is charged with killing and dismembering her friend, is pictured during her trial in Brown County Circuit Court
Jury Says Woman Who Dismembered Lover After BDSM-Gone-Wrong Is Not Mentally Ill
Matteo Bocelli, Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli
Matteo Bocelli Says He Was 'Super Excited' to Work with Ed Sheeran on New Single 'Chasing Stars' (Exclusive)
Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley
Giada De Laurentiis Shares a 'Day In My Life' Including a Las Vegas Trip and Movie Night with Her Boyfriend
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Support Same 93-Year-Old Woman Facing Eviction That Tyler Perry Helped
Taylor swift creates an earthquake in seattle 07 22 23
Taylor Swift Fans Set Off 2.3 Magnitude ‘Swift Quake’ During Seattle Concert, Says Seismologist