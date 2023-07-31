Entertainment Music Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Responds to Woman Who Says the Singer's Her 'Hall Pass' at Las Vegas Show "If I was into chicks, I'd take up the offer," Clarkson told the fan at the opening night of her 10-show 'Chemistry' residency in Las Vegas By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 31, 2023 01:25PM EDT Trending Videos Kelly Clarkson. Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Some people wait a lifetime to shoot their shot with Kelly Clarkson. During the opening night of the Grammy winner's Las Vegas residency Chemistry on Friday, one woman held up a sign letting Clarkson know that her girlfriend gave her a "hall pass" for the American Idol alum — and she gave a hilarious NSFW response from the stage. "My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you," said Clarkson, 41, reading the sign aloud mid-performance, according to a fan-filmed video shared to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). "If I was into chicks, I'd take up the offer," she continued amid fans' cheers, before adding: "I just unfortunately like d---s." Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency with Career-Spanning Set: My First Show in '9,000 Years' Kelly Clarkson. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment Clarkson’s residency show was actually set to begin in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic had other ideas. During opening night, she acknowledged the long wait. “I haven't done a show, I feel like, in 9,000 years,” she told the sold-out crowd at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater. Throughout the 95-minute show, Clarkson flawlessly went through her vast catalog of songs, including "Because Of You," "Since U Been Gone" and "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)." She also paid homage to her eponymous talk show through a Kellyoke session, where she sings someone else’s song. For opening night, it was Harry Styles’ "As It Was." Kelly Clarkson Admits She Can't Name Any Recent 'American Idol' Winners: 'Oh S---!' Kelly Clarkson. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic “We’re gonna go a little Kellyoke every night,” Clarkson said prior to Styles’ song. “We were supposed to sing this actually on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn’t get to perform it on the show.” Clarkson is slated to perform 10 shows in Las Vegas, and she previously promised that all of them will be different. “There’s a lot of songs, and it’s going to be different every night. We’re trying to make it special for everybody,” she said in an Instagram video during a break from rehearsals. “We’re hitting all the new songs from the album in there somewhere. We’re hitting the ones you want to hear, and if we’re not, then you’re just being demanding because we’re singing a lot of songs.” Chemistry will run on various dates through Aug. 19.