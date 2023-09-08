Kelly Clarkson Looks Back at the End of a Relationship in New Song 'Roses': 'We Can't Be Saved'

"Roses" is the latest release off the upcoming deluxe version of her album 'Chemistry'

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 03:42PM EDT

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t want any roses. 

On Friday, the superstar, 41, shared “Roses,” a new song off the upcoming deluxe version of her album Chemistry (out Sept. 22 via Atlantic Records).

The “Piece By Piece” singer pours over a romance that’s run its course on the new mid-tempo pop track. Emotion flows through her powerhouse vocals throughout as she proclaims that there “ain’t enough roses” to salvage the relationship. 

She sings on the chorus, “It's too late for roses, they'll die in a day / You can't put a band-aid on the way that we're breakin' / It's too late for diamonds, they all come with chains / So don't waste your money on it, we can't be saved / There ain't enough roses, no.” 

Kelly Clarkson Looks Back on the End of a Relationship in New Song 'Roses': 'We Can't Be Saved'
Kelly Clarkson.

Brian Bowen

Although, there’s no sense of thorniness to her tone; the Grammy winner simply sounds strong enough to admit they “can’t be saved.” 

On another verse, she offers the heart-wrenching lines, “And every day, I miss you less / How does love fade 'til there's nothin' even left? / Like your flowers, we dried up / I don't like your kind of love / There's nothin' left to say / Keep your words, you never mean them anyway.” 

Clarkson first released her 10th studio album Chemistry in June. It debuted at No. 6 atop the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The upcoming expanded version features a total of 22 tracks, including five new additions, a live version and a remix of her song “Mine,” as well as a remix of “Favorite Kind of High.” One song, “You Don’t Make Me Cry,” even includes a feature of her daughter River Rose, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson Looks Back on the End of a Relationship in New Song 'Roses': 'We Can't Be Saved'
Kelly Clarkson 'Chemistry' Deluxe Artwork.

Courtesy of Atlantic Records

The American Idol alum and Blackstock, 46, divorced in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple and parents to two — River Rose and Remington Alexander, 7 — settled the divorce in May of this year.

The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show has opened up about how their separation affected her ideas of love. In a Podcrushed podcast interview released in June, she said, “When you do go through a divorce, especially with young kids, the definition of love comes up quite a bit.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The “Favorite Kind of High” artist explained that her children have asked her if she still loves their father and has since told them, "I love that Daddy gave me you two. We just don't like each other like we did. It's just different now.”

The singer-songwriter also spoke to ​​Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the end of her marriage in a June interview. She shared, “I literally said to my therapist, and it wasn't even, honestly, we weren't even divorced. We weren't separated then. It was like, when we first started talking, it was marriage counseling. It was trying to make it work. 'We're trying to figure it out. I desperately want to make this happen,' but I think I knew in my heart it just wasn't going to."

Related Articles
Jimmy Buffett's Final Album 'Equal Strain on All Parts' Due This Fall with Paul McCartney Among Collaborators
Jimmy Buffett's Final Album 'Equal Strain on All Parts' Due This Fall with Paul McCartney Among Collaborators
Megan Thee Stallion during the Outside Lands Music Festival
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She Doesn't Listen to Music During Sex: 'I Got Something to Say'
Beyonce performs onstage during the Rennaissance world tour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England
What Is Beyoncé’s Mute Challenge? All About the Viral Renaissance World Tour Trend
Olivia Rodrigo Parents
All About Olivia Rodrigo's Parents, Chris and Jennifer
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B Wants to Rap About 'Freaky' Sex with Husband Offset in Their Next Collaboration
Vince Gil and Don Henley perform onstage with The Eagles during The Classic West at Dodger Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Los Angeles
The Eagles Perform 2-Song Jimmy Buffett Tribute at Madison Square Garden
Taylor Hansen attends GRAMMY U Masterclass during SXSW at The Eleanor on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
How Taylor Hanson Helped Get 16K People on Song Supporting Women in Iran: 'You Have a Voice' (Exclusive)
French Montana recently filmed a music video in Lagos
French Montana Donates 500 Canoes to the Makoko Community in Nigeria
Joe Jonasâ Dating History: From Taylor Swift to Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas' Dating History: From Taylor Swift to Sophie Turner
Miley Cyrus Looks Back at Infamous Vanity Fair Topless Pic: âEveryone Knows the Controversyâ
The Biggest Bombshells From Miley Cyrus' 'Used to Be Young' TikTok Videos
Miley Cyrus Filmed Black Mirror Episode While Her Malibu Home Burned Down
Miley Cyrus Filmed 'Black Mirror' Scene While Home Burned Down, Leading to Anxiety Attacks 'Years Later'
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers Share Group Hug at First Show After Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce from Sophie Turner
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Set to Perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Britney Spears Snake VMA 2001
Britney Spears Admits ‘How Scared’ She Felt Performing with Live Python at 2001 VMAs
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Returns to the Stage Without Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce from Sophie Turner
Singer Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone were seen enjoying a day out in New York's Tribeca neighborhood
Charlie Puth and Girlfriend Brooke Sansone Spotted Spending Quality Time Together in Tribeca