Why Kelly Clarkson Is Moving Her Talk Show to N.Y.C.: 'Me and My Kids Needed a Fresh Start'

Kelly Clarkson is sharing more about her reasoning for taking her talk show to the Big Apple.

The songstress, 41, candidly discussed The Kelly Clarkson Show's show future in an interview with Nancy O’Dell on TalkShopLive Thursday by stating that it was a change that came out of a necessity for herself and her children, that include son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½.

"I love this question because I haven't actually been able to talk about this a lot. I even talked to my crew back in January ... I was like, 'You guys' — and it was through tears, cuz I have built such an amazing group of people," she explained of the show will enter its fifth season this fall and was recently renewed through 2025.

"Obviously, we've been very successful, and I love everybody I work with, and we have such great relationships. So I talked to them because I was like, 'Guys I need you to know what’s happening,'" continued Clarkson. "It's either I'm not going to be able to continue with the show, or I got to go East Coast."

She continued, "Covid pointed out [that] being isolated and so far from your family [is] not good for anyone. And my family is East Coast — they're North Carolina-based. So it was one of those things where I just had to — also there was a lot of personal things going on, too."



Cara Delevingne and Kelly Clarkson. Getty

Clarkson shares her two children with Brandon Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

While Clarkson explained that things are still being worked on behind the scenes both personally and professionaly, she expressed that the move also comes down to her want to not work in an environment that "isn't healthy."

"I'm getting too old to work in an environment that isn't healthy and fun," she said. "I had to do that for years in meetings and working with really incredibly mean people sometimes, so I just didn't want to do that anymore. I'm focused wholly on the talk show for a minute, but I also am working on things in the background."



The talk show's workplace environment made headlines earlier this month after a Rolling Stone article alleged that producers "overworked" and "underpaid" the show's crew members, who said, "working at the show was traumatizing to their mental health."

Responding to the allegations in an Instagram statement, Clarkson wrote: "In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable."

Kelly Clarkson. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

She continued, "I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."

"Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best versions of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership. To ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated," the American Idol alum concluded.