Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Only Want to Listen to Her Music So They Can Say Curse Words

The 'Behind These Hazel Eyes' singer appeared on the Audacy Check-In podcast and opened up about why her kids listen to her music

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 23, 2023 04:10PM EDT
Kelly Clarkson
Photo:

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

Kelly Clarkson is sharing the hilarious reason why her kids want to listen to her music.

While appearing on the Audacy Check-In podcast, the "Since U Been Gone" singer, 41, chatted with host Mike Adam about her new album and revealed the reason why her kids have become more interested in her music.

"[I] don't really listen to my stuff around [my kids]," Clarkson said. "So even my other stuff, I guess they were listening to my music with somebody else because my daughter asked to hear 'Whole Lotta Woman' and I was like, 'How do you know that song?'"

"But she wanted to say 'ass' really. She was like, 'Can I sing 'ass?' And I was like, 'Only with me.' I was like, 'You can't do this anywhere else.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"So anyway they don't really, we don't jam to me, we listen to a lot of Harry Styles and Aurora."

Clarkson shares son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 9, with ex Brandon Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Earlier this month, Clarkson appeared on an episode of Glennon Doyle's podcast We Can Do Hard Things and opened up about her divorce from ex-husband. Referencing her book Untamed, Doyle began to talk about staying in a relationship for her daughter.

"So you read this part of Untamed...where I had this moment where I realized I was staying in the relationship for my little girl, but would I want this relationship for my little girl?" Doyle, 47, said. "And if not, why am I staying in this and calling it good mothering, when really it's bad modeling."

Kelly Clarkson

Getty

"It was one of those things where I read [Doyle's book]...the tug of loving someone so deeply and the tug of really needing to love yourself as much or more, I just don't know if I can do this while still trying to do this anymore." Clarkson continued.

"It's interesting because you think about your kids, right, and you're like, 'Oh man, I wonder how is this going to affect them?' I remember how it affected me, and [my husband] has also been through a divorce with his family, so I was like, nobody wants that," the star said.

"You try and you try and you try but then, you figure out, well I don't want them growing up with this unhealthy [relationship]. But I'm going to be honest with you, I've had people come to me that are going through divorce or going through really hard relationships with kids, it doesn't matter either way you go."

"Your kids will still have a hard time. It doesn't matter if you stay, it doesn't matter if you go, I am still having conversations [with my kids] three years later," the Stronger singer revealed. "My kids just came back from my ex and any time there's mention of maybe him being with somebody else...they are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day."

Related Articles
Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018
Kelly Clarkson Reveals What She Texted Ex Brandon Blackstock About Her Divorce Album
Leah Messer's Daughters Look Grown Up as They Pose with Mom Ahead of Addie's Christmas Program
Leah Messer Wants to 'Break the Cycle' of Teen Pregnancy in Her Family: 'Just Open Conversation'
Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Jump off a Yacht into the Sea in Greece
Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Take Turns Jumping off a Yacht into the Sea on Grecian Vacation
Brooke Shields and family in Italy
Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Italian Vacation, Says Norovirus 'Possessed' Them Days Earlier
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo with Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah on Hawaiian Holiday Trip
Kendra Wilkinson Says Her Kids Gave Her 'Purpose to Stay Alive' After Losing Reality Show
christina ricci, james heerdegen
Christina Ricci Calls Ex 'Vindictive' After Claiming He Refused to Let Her Take Son on NYC Trip
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's Graduation
Cardi B Is an 'Emotional Proud Mommy' After Daughter Kulture's Graduation: 'My Baby Moving on Up'
Kelly, Scooter, and Taylor
Kelly Clarkson Says Scooter Braun 'Took Offense' After She Encouraged Taylor Swift to Re-Record Her Music
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Is Focused on 'Being Strong' for Her Kids Despite 'Pain' of Split (Exclusive)
madonna kids graduation
Madonna Celebrates 10-Year-Old Twin Daughters Stella and Estere's Graduation: '2 Kweens'
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Admits to Some 'Dumb' Mistakes While Recently Juggling Two Sick Babies
Lebron James and Rihanna
LeBron James Rubs Pregnant Rihanna's Baby Bump at Louis Vuitton Show — See the Sweet Moment!
brittany mahomes then vs now baby pics
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Then and Now Photos of Husband Patrick and Daughter Sterling at the Beach
yvonne strahovski pregnancy
Yvonne Strahovski Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Tim Loden: 'Here We Go'