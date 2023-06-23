Kelly Clarkson is sharing the hilarious reason why her kids want to listen to her music.

While appearing on the Audacy Check-In podcast, the "Since U Been Gone" singer, 41, chatted with host Mike Adam about her new album and revealed the reason why her kids have become more interested in her music.

"[I] don't really listen to my stuff around [my kids]," Clarkson said. "So even my other stuff, I guess they were listening to my music with somebody else because my daughter asked to hear 'Whole Lotta Woman' and I was like, 'How do you know that song?'"

"But she wanted to say 'ass' really. She was like, 'Can I sing 'ass?' And I was like, 'Only with me.' I was like, 'You can't do this anywhere else.'"

"So anyway they don't really, we don't jam to me, we listen to a lot of Harry Styles and Aurora."

Clarkson shares son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 9, with ex Brandon Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Earlier this month, Clarkson appeared on an episode of Glennon Doyle's podcast We Can Do Hard Things and opened up about her divorce from ex-husband. Referencing her book Untamed, Doyle began to talk about staying in a relationship for her daughter.

"So you read this part of Untamed...where I had this moment where I realized I was staying in the relationship for my little girl, but would I want this relationship for my little girl?" Doyle, 47, said. "And if not, why am I staying in this and calling it good mothering, when really it's bad modeling."

"It was one of those things where I read [Doyle's book]...the tug of loving someone so deeply and the tug of really needing to love yourself as much or more, I just don't know if I can do this while still trying to do this anymore." Clarkson continued.

"It's interesting because you think about your kids, right, and you're like, 'Oh man, I wonder how is this going to affect them?' I remember how it affected me, and [my husband] has also been through a divorce with his family, so I was like, nobody wants that," the star said.

"You try and you try and you try but then, you figure out, well I don't want them growing up with this unhealthy [relationship]. But I'm going to be honest with you, I've had people come to me that are going through divorce or going through really hard relationships with kids, it doesn't matter either way you go."

"Your kids will still have a hard time. It doesn't matter if you stay, it doesn't matter if you go, I am still having conversations [with my kids] three years later," the Stronger singer revealed. "My kids just came back from my ex and any time there's mention of maybe him being with somebody else...they are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day."