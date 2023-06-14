Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Are 'Keeping Dream Alive' of Reconciliation with Brandon Blackstock

The singer and Brandon Blackstock divorced in 2022 and share daughter River Rose and son Remy

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 14, 2023 12:10PM EDT
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Photo: Art Streiber/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty

Kelly Clarkson's kids are holding out hope that their parents could get back together.

On Tuesday, Clarkson, 41, appeared on an episode of Glennon Doyle's podcast We Can Do Hard Things and opened up about her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Referencing her book Untamed, Doyle begins to talk about staying in a relationship for her daughter.

"So you read this part of Untamed...where I had this moment where I realized I was staying in the relationship for my little girl, but would I want this relationship for my little girl?" Doyle, 47, says. "And if not, why am I staying in this and calling it good mothering, when really it's bad modeling."

"Which is tricky, because I've had friends come to me...three years since our separation and I read that and I know that to be true for me," Clarkson adds. "Even watching my mother in two different marriages, there's things you pick up on even as a kid that you're like this is [an] unhealthy...environment to live in."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Remington Blackstock, River Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson
Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

Clarkson shares son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½, with Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

"It was one of those things where I read [Doyle's book]...the tug of loving someone so deeply and the tug of really needing to love yourself as much or more, I just don't know if I can do this while still trying to do this anymore." Clarkson continues.

"It's interesting because you think about your kids, right, and you're like, 'Oh man, I wonder how is this going to affect them?' I remember how it affected me, and [my husband] has also been through a divorce with his family, so I was like, nobody wants that," the star says.

Kelly Clarkson

Getty

"You try and you try and you try but then, you figure out, well I don't want them growing up with this unhealthy [relationship]. But I'm going to be honest with you, I've had people come to me that are going through divorce or going through really hard relationships with kids, it doesn't matter either way you go."

"Your kids will still have a hard time. It doesn't matter if you stay, it doesn't matter if you go, I am still having conversations [with my kids] three years later," the Stronger singer reveals. "My kids just came back from my ex and any time there's mention of maybe him being with somebody else...they are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day."

Talking about how hard the end of her relationship was, Clarkson says, "I don't know that it's better in the end, either way it's hard." But despite the trials, she affirms that she's "a better mother after."

"I'm a far better mother because when you're honest with yourself, you're able to be honest with others."

Related Articles
courteney cox and coco
Courteney Cox Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Coco's 19th Birthday with Sweet Selfie: 'I Love You'
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Recalls Feeling 'Limited' in Her Marriage But Staying Because of Her 'Ego'
gigi hadid cake for son khai.
Gigi Hadid Receives Cake with an Adorable Message from Daughter Khai In Honor of Her 28th Birthday
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Says Kids 'Loved' His 'Extraction 2' Stunts: 'They Wanted to Jump In' (Exclusive)
ludacris and daughter working out
Ludacris Calls Daughter Chance, 11 Months, His 'Personal Trainer' as She Helps Him Work Out
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kroy Biermann Alleges Ex Kim Zolciak Fails to 'Pay Adequate Attention' to Kids in New Court Filing
Gisele Bundchen shares family photos
Gisele Bündchen Enjoys Family Time with Her Kids on Brazilian Vacation — See All the Photos!
keke palmer
Keke Palmer Slams Airport for Allegedly Threatening to Throw Out Breast Milk: 'Why Is That Not a Crime?'
jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Says She'll 'Probably' Be a Helicopter Mom to Son Cy: 'I'll Have to Work on It'
NFL's Isaac Rochell and TikToker Wife Allison Kuch Reveal They're Expecting Their First Baby
NFL's Isaac Rochell and TikToker Wife Allison Kuch Expecting First Baby Together: 'Can't Wait'
brittany and patrick mahomes
Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Practices Mom Skills with Her Baby Dolls — Watch the Cute Video!
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Says Birth of Son with Bridget Moynahan Changed His Life: 'My Biggest Inspirations'
Nick Jonas and his daughter
Nick Jonas Looks Lovingly at Daughter Malti, 17 Months, in Heartwarming New Photo
Lily Rabe attends CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar
Lily Rabe Says Kids Help Her ‘Come Back to Present’ After Filming: 'That’s What I Go To’ (Exclusive)
Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood
Jonathan Scott Admits It 'Would Hurt' When Zooey Deschanel's Kids Told Others 'That's Not My Daddy'
Lil' Kim
Lil' Kim Shares Photos of Daughter's Birthday Last Year, Says She 'Didn't Have Time to Plan' Extravagant Party