Kelly Clarkson Recalls Feeling 'Limited' in Her Marriage But Staying Because of Her 'Ego'

"To dull yourself so you feel like somebody else can shine.... that's not a healthy way to live," said Clarkson

By
Published on June 14, 2023 12:55AM EDT
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson. Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Since her divorce, Kelly Clarkson has learned to let her light shine.

In a personal conversation on We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle on Tuesday, the singer-songwriter opened up about her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — and revealed what kept her from leaving for so long

"My ego... [I thought,] 'I can do this. I can handle so much.' My ego is, 'I can control my actions, I can control my reactions, I can do this and I can reach this person and I can get through.' It becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way," Clarkson, 41, told the host.

"If I'm being completely honest, we don't want to do what we saw done," continued Clarkson, whose parents also got divorced when she was 6 years old. "I don't want my kids to be those kids at school."

Clarkson shares son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½, with Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"It's a little different — they grew up here and it's a very progressive city. But in the south, there was like two of us with divorced parents in our class. So it was very different," she said. "Even when you come down to like, daddy-daughter dances and you don't have anyone show up. You have to think about all of those things and you play it out differently in your head too."

The "Since U Been Gone" singer added, "You try so hard and you think, 'I do not want to do that to her, I don't want to do that to him' — that you never start thinking about yourself. That's why sometimes to be selfish was important to me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Clarkson went into detail about the inspiration behind her song "lighthouse" and feeling like her "light" was dimming in the relationship.

"You choose to dim it. If I'm not around people like friends, families and lovers that are OK with the amount of light that I have then we're just not meant to be together and that's OK," she said. "But to dull yourself so you feel like somebody else can shine or so you feel like you're not in the way or whatever the situation is... that's not a healthy way to live."

Clarkson later added, "I felt limited. And I don't feel like that's the truth for all marriages, I just think that was my case. To say that's just his fault, that's my fault for allowing that to happen. That's my work as well. It could also be limiting because as in love as I was, I just wasn't ready. Maybe the other person wasn't either and you try to make it work but it doesn't."

When asked if she's ever felt a love that "makes you feel more you" — Clarkson said, "I've never experienced that."

"I've experienced love but I'm working through a lot of stuff. I'm a firework and I'm OK with that. I'm very spontaneous and I'm very communicative and I'm very... I'm just very," the "Because of You" singer said. "I'm a walking empath. I think [the right person] needs to be somebody who prizes that or who thinks that's cool."

Clarkson's upcoming album chemistry — which includes 14 tracks inspired by her divorce — drops on June 23. She previously released "i hate love," "favorite kind of high", "mine" and "me."

Related Articles
Nina Simone, Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach
Nina Simone's Daughter Reflects on the Star's Past with Rabbi Shlomo: 'I'm Still Learning About Her'
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Says No One Told Her the ‘Barbie’ Sleepover Had a ‘Sexy’ Dress Code — and She Wore ‘Grandma’ PJs
Jennie aka Jennie Kim of girl group BLACKPINK
Blackpink's Jennie Exits Concert Due to 'Deteriorating Condition': 'I'm Doing My Best to Recover'
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Is Dating Again After Shawn Mendes Reunion Fizzles Out (Exclusive)
Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Say Relationship 'Shocked' Family, Sparked Self-Doubt and Involved a Fake Name
Riley Keough
Riley Keough Becomes Sole Trustee of Lisa Marie Presley's Estate After Agreement with Priscilla Presley
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3001 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meghan Trainor, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor Get Real About Their Facial Hair: 'I'm Fuzzy Wuzzy'
Who Is Doja Cat's Rumored Boyfriend? All About J Cyrus
Who Is Doja Cat's Rumored Boyfriend? All About J.Cyrus
Lionel Richie headlines on the main stage during Day 2 of the Cambridge Club Festival 2023 at Childerley Orchard on June 10, 2023 in Cambridge, England.
Lionel Richie Jokes He Was 'Upstaged' by 11-Year-Old Breakdancing Fan at UK Festival Performance
Kelly Clarkson Surprises LA Fans With FlashMob
Kelly Clarkson's Surprise Serenade! Singer Shocks L.A. Shoppers with 2 A Cappella Flash Mobs — Watch!
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Says Social Media Made It Easier for Her to Come Out as LGBTQ: It 'Gave Me a Safe Space'
Britney Spears; Kevin Federline
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline Call Report Singer Is Using Meth 'False' and 'Repulsive'
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Gives 'Generous' Donation to Community Food Bank During Detroit Stop of Her Eras Tour
Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Lil Wayne Says He Was Blessed with an 'Amazing Mind' but Not an 'Amazing Memory' — So He Forgets His Music
Tina Turner
How Tina Turner's Humble Tenn. Beginnings Helped Steer Her to Stardom
Niall Horan and Mia Woolley
Niall Horan Reveals Girlfriend Amelia Woolley's Reaction to the Songs About Her on New Record 'The Show'