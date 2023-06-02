Kelly Clarkson Drops New Single ‘I Hate Love’ — Featuring Steve Martin on Banjo!

The singer's latest track off her upcoming album 'Chemistry' features Clarkson expressing her frustrations around love after a breakup

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 2, 2023 08:27 AM
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson. Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kelly Clarkson's latest single is here, and it features an unexpected guest!

The American Idol winner and Emmy-winning talk show host has teamed up with Steve Martin for her new song “I Hate Love."

Martin, 77, plays the banjos on the latest single off of Clarkson’s upcoming album Chemistry, which will be released on June 23.

Speaking to Billboard, big-time fan Clarkson, 41, shared that the idea for the collaboration came about after seeing Martin’s banjo-playing skills in livestream videos during the early days of the pandemic. 

"I was like, ‘I know that sounds crazy,’” Clarkson recalled. “[My producer] Jesse Shatkin was like, ‘I think it sounds rad.’ "

STEVE MARTIN
Steve Martin plays the banjos on Kelly Clarkson's new song. Skip Bolen/WireImage

Before she knew it, Martin agreed to work with Clarkson. 

“I generally don’t ask because I get very nervous about bothering people,” Clarkson said. “But literally, within hours, [my producer Jesse Shatkin] got an answer: ‘Oh my God, he’d love to, when are you recording it?’ "

As well as playing on the track, Clarkson references Martin in “I Hate Love” as she refers to two movies featuring the Only Murders in the Building star and Ryan Gosling

“I just love the idea of things happening organically,” The Kelly Clarkson Show host continued. 

Despite technically working together, Clarkson has yet to actually meet Martin — though the Grammy-winning singer is hoping this will change soon. “My ideal moment is him coming on my show and then us performing it — but I’ll take just him coming on my show so we can talk and hang out so I can, like, meet him,” Clarkson added. 

As for "I Hate Love," the song features Clarkson expressing her frustrations around love after a breakup.

"Beat my head against the wall / Little by little, you took it all / Love's no friend of minе," she sings in the song's chorus. "Countin' your blessings on my back / Livin' your best life, livin' fast / Lovе, you're out of time."

Clarkson's single drop came with a video of her performing the song in her one-night-only performance of Chemistry in April at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theatre. 

The forthcoming album includes 14 tracks from Clarkson inspired by her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two children.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson.

Getty

Last month, Clarkson announced she is taking her talk show to the Big Apple.

Discussing the big move in an interview with Nancy O’Dell on TalkShopLive, Clarkson stated that it was a change that came out of a necessity for herself and her son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½.

"I talked to my crew back in January ... I was like, 'You guys' — and it was through tears, cuz I have built such an amazing group of people," Clarkson explained.

The Kelly Clarkson Show enters its fifth season this fall and has been renewed through 2025.

