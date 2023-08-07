Kelly Clarkson Changes Lyrics to 'Piece by Piece' Following Divorce from Brandon Blackstock

The 2015 version praised her ex-husband for not following in the neglectful footsteps of her father

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson performs in November 2022. Photo:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Kelly Clarkson is finding more "Magic" within herself these days.

During the pop singer's Las Vegas residency on Saturday, she debuted her 2015 track "Piece by Piece" with some amended lyrics.

“This song I initially wrote just super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless, so here we go, ‘Piece by Piece,'” Clarkson, 41, told the audience.

"Piece by Piece" is sung from the perspective of Clarkson talking to her father about how ex-husband Brandon Blackstock fills a better role as a parent and husband than his neglectful approach. The song acts as a sequel to 2004's "Because of You," which is also sung to the musician's father about how his absent parenting caused her pain and hardship.

Clarkson amended some of the lyrics to the song, which originally praised Blackstock. "But piece by piece, he collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me / At 6 years old and you know,” Clarkson belted on the original version.

Instead, the Grammy winner switched the mentions of "he" to "I," singing “I collected me up” and “I filled the holes,” turning the song into a post-heartbreak, self-empowering anthem.

The "Rock Hudson" singer also changed the chorus in “Piece by Piece," which used to praise her ex-husband from “He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me" to “I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / ’cause I love me.”

The lyric change seems to point at one of the main points of contention within Blackstock and Clarkson's divorce — money.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013 and split in 2020, divorced in 2022.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In July 2021, PEOPLE learned that a Los Angeles County judge ordered Clarkson to give Blackstock $150,000 per month in spousal support, as well as $45,601 per month in child support.

The arrangement meant that Blackstock, 43, would receive $195,601 in total from Clarkson each month, or roughly $2.4 million per year. The order also required the singer to pay $1.25 million towards her estranged husband's attorney fees and costs for their ongoing divorce at the time.

A source told PEOPLE in November 2020 that Blackstock had been aiming for more than double the amount in child support, requesting that Clarkson pay him $436,000 per month ($301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support).

In June, Clarkson addressed how she felt about performing "Piece by Piece" on Las Culturistas podcast.

“We're putting the setlist together for Vegas right now," Clarkson told hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. "I don't want to sing ['Piece by Piece'], because that was a very hopeful place and a place of projecting what one wishes and what one hopes one didn't fall prey to again."

She continued, "Here's where I landed, because I went from hardcore pass to, you know what, for a moment in my life — I was pregnant with my first child and we were in a different place — it was very different."

"So, I'm going to respect that chapter, and I'm going to respect what happened there. And what I was feeling there is not lost — I did feel that, and that was real at one point," reflected the American Idol alum.

Clarkson ultimately revealed that she planned to perform the track during her residency "not only for fans, but for that girl that did believe wholeheartedly that that's what was happening, and that's what I saw."

She concluded, "I know that that's incredibly sad to think about. But, you know, it's real.”

Related Articles
: Irish singer and song-writer Sinead O'Connor posed with a pet dog at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor Receives Giant Hillside Sign Tribute: It 'Symbolizes What She Meant to' Ireland
Replica of Kanye West's Mom Donda's Home Up For SaleÂ 
Replica of Kanye West's Childhood Home Used During 2022 Listening Event to Go Up for Auction
madonna
Madonna Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Are Coming Soon: 'See You Soon for a Well Deserved Celebration!!'
Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley
Riley Keough Named Sole Trustee of Late Lisa Marie Presley's Estate After Legal Dispute with Priscilla Presley
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Gives 'Life-Changing' $100,000 Bonuses, Handwritten Letters to Eras Tour Truck Drivers
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tactical vehicle
Las Vegas Woman Facing Charges After Being Accused of Hiring Hit Man to Kill Her Father: Reports
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Pink paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor
Pink Pays Tribute to 'Brave' and 'Outspoken' Sinead O’Connor During N.Y.C. Concert Stop
Cardi B
Cardi B Has Been Cleared of Investigation After Las Vegas Mic-Throwing Incident
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Announces More Eras Tour Dates for the U.S. and Canada in Fall 2024
BlackPink Singer Jisoo is Dating Actor Ahn Bo Hyun
Blackpink Member Jisoo Is Dating Actor Ahn Bo Hyun
Drake, Meek Mill
Drake Reunites with Meek Mill at His Concert 8 Years After Feud: ‘It Means the Most to Me’
Def Leppard, Tommy Lee
Def Leppard Jokes Mötley Crüe Rocker Tommy Lee Smuggles 'Plants Now Instead of Cocaine' on Tour (Exclusive)
Beyonce and Lizzo attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023
Beyoncé Skips Lizzo's Name While Performing 'Break My Soul' Remix After She's Sued for Alleged Harassment
Mic Cardi B's Threw at Audience Member Being Sold For Charity
Alleged Microphone Cardi B Threw at Audience Member Being Sold for Charity
Harry Styles Out jogging with his personal trainer Brad Gould, the former One Direction Star is put through his paces as he donned his pink shorts, pounding the streets of Bagnoregio, Italy.
Harry Styles Makes Fans' Jaws Drop as He Walks by in Italy