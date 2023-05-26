Kelly Clarkson on Calling Album 'Chemistry' After First Experiencing It with Ex: 'Makes You Do Stupid Stuff'

"I never really connected before my ex-husband," said the singer-songwriter as she discussed her new post-breakup album

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023 03:20 PM
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson. Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her post-breakup album.

On Thursday, the singer, 41, discussed why she decided to call her upcoming LP chemistry in an interview with Nancy O’Dell on TalkShopLive Thursday.

Revealing she experienced chemistry for the first time with her ex, music manager  Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson said, "I never really connected before my ex-husband. And I never connected with anybody like that. I'd never felt that. That just kind of chemical ... that level of just chemical reaction, I just never felt that and I just remembered the first time we even met, I was like, 'Woah.' I just felt something."

The mother of two went on to open up about the ups and downs of having chemistry with someone, adding, "And then it can go very poorly, chemistry. You can have amazing chemistry with somebody who you really shouldn't be with, you know. Not that one person is good or bad, whatever. It's just not a healthy environment."

"I just feel like chemistry is a beautiful and amazing thing, but it's powerful for the good and the bad. Makes you do stupid stuff."

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

This album is Clarkson’s first since her split from Blackstock. She filed for divorce from the 46-year-old in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, and it was finalized two years later. The pair shares son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host also discussed how she was feeling when she was putting pen to paper for the LP, which is out on June 23. 

Admitting there were a lot of tears, she told O’Dell, "I wasn't thinking at all. I was just crying, like a lot. That's really what was happening."

Kelly Clarkson Chemistry Album Artwork
"Chemistry" album cover. ATLANTIC RECORDS

"It's a big decision, right? Ending a relationship that's gone on for years," she continued of her split. "You have children. It's so involved. There are so many layers to it. I don't think I thought really at all. Until afterwards. I just wrote a bunch of music, like two and a half to three years ago. And then the thinking came in when it was like, 'What's appropriate and inappropriate?'"

Clarkson released the first two tracks from chemistry"me" and "mine" last month. She announced the news of the singles' official release on social media with a heartfelt post.

"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad," the American Idol alum's Instagram post began.

"This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down. We decided to release 'mine' and 'me' at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship," she continued. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."

The post also unveiled the powerful album cover for chemistry. In it, Clarkson appears to be shedding a pink ruffled dress to reveal a black dress underneath. 


Last week, the singer-songwriter released another song from chemistry titled "Favorite Kind of High."

The upbeat track sees Clarkson muse about a love so blissful it makes her lose all control.

"You're my favorite kind of high / Rushin' through me like a fire / And I need you to know / I say I won't, but I do," she croons on the summery track. "When it comes to lovin' you / I don't have no control / You're my favorite kind of high."

chemistry is set for a June 23 release.

