Kelly Clarkson is making her Las Vegas residency a family affair!

The Grammy winner, 41, brought her son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 9, onstage at Vegas' Planet Hollywood for her Chemistry show Friday night.

Ahead of the performance, Clarkson shared a sweet pic of her kids smiling in an embrace on Instagram.

"Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas ❤️ nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart," she wrote.



Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

During the show, Clarkson explained to the audience in a fan-recorded TikTok video, "My son is seven years old. He picked the coolest song for a dude to pick. I was like, ‘He was destined for greatness just for loving this song alone.'"

She then welcomed “Remy B” onstage with her, yelling out, “Come on, buddy!” prompting the 7-year-old to run out and give his mom a giant hug.

After asking him if he is “ready to dance,” Clarkson recalled, “He was like, ‘There's gonna be a lot of people,’ and I was like, ‘No, we have dances all the time at our house.’ We dance, we pull a disco ball out and we just dance.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Remy then busted quite a move, which his mom encouraged by grooving along with him.

To introduce her next song, Clarkson asked her son, “You picked which song?” He adorably responded, “Whole Lotta Woman.”

The two proceeded to jam out together while the pop singer belted out her 2017 hit.

Once the song ended, Clarkson shouted into the mic, “Give it up for Remy B!” She then picked her son up in a celebratory hug and kissed him on the forehead, as the crowd began to chant Remy’s name and Clarkson yelled goodbye.

Later on in the night, the “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker performed a duet with daughter River Rose.



Another fan-recorded TikTok video captured Clarkson hyping up her daughter beforehand. “You killed it in soundcheck!” she said as she gave her 9-year-old a high five.

Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC

“Are you ready to sing ‘Heartbeat Song’?” Clarkson asked before the mother-daughter duo launched into the 2015 track.

In an adorable parenting moment, Clarkson told River not to say “hell” before singing the lyric, “Where the hell did you come from?” They instead substituted it with the word “heck.”

After the song ended, Clarkson gave River Rose a great big hug and a kiss on the forehead. She shouted, “Give it up for River Rose everybody!” The 9-year-old immediately yelled into the mic, “Thank you everyone!” which couldn't help but make her mother laugh.

Clarkson told her daughter before she left, “You look gorgeous. You did amazing. I love you. I’ll see you in a little bit.”

The American Idol alum shares Remy and River with ex Brandon Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

