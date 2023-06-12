Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor Get Real About Their Facial Hair: 'I'm Fuzzy Wuzzy'

Meghan Trainor and Kelly Clarkson are getting real about their “peach fuzz.”

The “Made You Look” singer appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday where she discussed her TikTok video where she shaves her facial hair.

When asked by Clarkson, 41, to explain what she is doing in the clip, Trainor, 29, joked, “Oh, I’m shaving my beard, my peach!”

After they playfully poked fun at Trainor cutting herself, Clarkson said, “People don’t talk about this. Let’s talk about it.”

“I’m fuzzy wuzzy,” Trainor added, as she cradled her chin.

Clarkson noted that women grow “peach fuzz” on their faces the older they get. She then said, “Literally I’m like, ‘I am a peach.’ ”

“And I’m blonde, so then when I go in the sun, it looks like I'm a Twilight vampire because I glisten. My beard will glisten," she continued.

Understanding Clarkson’s struggles as a blonde herself, Trainor recalled, “I saw it in the ‘Lips Are Moving’ music video. They're like, ‘We're gonna do a close-up on your lips.’ I was like, ‘I have a mustache. Why did no one tell me?’ ”

“And so on big important days, when I know we're doing a music video, I will shave the night before [or] the day of,” she said.

Before even sitting down with the American Idol winner, the soon-to-be mom of two revealed that she “sliced" herself with a new razor.



“I don't [shave] because I'm lazy, but my girl does,” Clarkson said of not shaving off her own facial hair.

Trainor complimented her fellow Grammy winner, “You look good. I can’t see a single hair.”

As she smoothed her cheek, Clarkson continued, “I always make the joke. I'm like, ‘Are you going to shave my beard? Is that what we're doing right now?’ Because there’s so much peach fuzz."

Trainor noted, “And you have to get all of it or else there's like a line.” Clarkson agreed, describing how “it’s like a line of glistening blonde.”



“My makeup artist is like, ‘What have you done?’ And I’m like, ‘Did I miss a spot?’ and she’s like, ‘Mhm,’ ” Trainor shared.



Clarkson could relate, saying, “I know, and it always catches the sun.’”

“That’s real. We’re hairy,” Trainor said, which Clarkson called “super attractive.”

The talk-show host joked, “At least it’s blonde.” Trainor replied, “We’re lucky.”

