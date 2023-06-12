Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor Get Real About Their Facial Hair: 'I'm Fuzzy Wuzzy'

The singers discussed their shared struggle of needing to shave their "peach fuzz"

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 10:39PM EDT
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3001 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meghan Trainor, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Photo:

Adam Christopher/NBC/getty

Meghan Trainor and Kelly Clarkson are getting real about their “peach fuzz.”

The “Made You Look” singer appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday where she discussed her TikTok video where she shaves her facial hair.

When asked by Clarkson, 41, to explain what she is doing in the clip, Trainor, 29, joked, “Oh, I’m shaving my beard, my peach!”

After they playfully poked fun at Trainor cutting herself, Clarkson said, “People don’t talk about this. Let’s talk about it.”

“I’m fuzzy wuzzy,” Trainor added, as she cradled her chin. 

Clarkson noted that women grow “peach fuzz” on their faces the older they get. She then said, “Literally I’m like, ‘I am a peach.’ ”

“And I’m blonde, so then when I go in the sun, it looks like I'm a Twilight vampire because I glisten. My beard will glisten," she continued.

Understanding Clarkson’s struggles as a blonde herself, Trainor recalled, “I saw it in the ‘Lips Are Moving’ music video. They're like, ‘We're gonna do a close-up on your lips.’ I was like, ‘I have a mustache. Why did no one tell me?’ ”

“And so on big important days, when I know we're doing a music video, I will shave the night before [or] the day of,” she said.

Before even sitting down with the American Idol winner, the soon-to-be mom of two revealed that she “sliced" herself with a new razor.

“I don't [shave] because I'm lazy, but my girl does,” Clarkson said of not shaving off her own facial hair.

Trainor complimented her fellow Grammy winner, “You look good. I can’t see a single hair.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As she smoothed her cheek, Clarkson continued, “I always make the joke. I'm like, ‘Are you going to shave my beard? Is that what we're doing right now?’ Because there’s so much peach fuzz."

Trainor noted, “And you have to get all of it or else there's like a line.” Clarkson agreed, describing how “it’s like a line of glistening blonde.”

“My makeup artist is like, ‘What have you done?’ And I’m like, ‘Did I miss a spot?’ and she’s like, ‘Mhm,’ ” Trainor shared.

Clarkson could relate, saying, “I know, and it always catches the sun.’”

“That’s real. We’re hairy,” Trainor said, which Clarkson called “super attractive.”

The talk-show host joked, “At least it’s blonde.” Trainor replied, “We’re lucky.”

Related Articles
eva mendes face shaving
Eva Mendes Says She Shaves Her Face Often Because She’s a ‘Beast’: ‘My Hair Grows Back If I Get Chills’
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Drops New Single 'I Hate Love' — Featuring Steve Martin on Banjo!
Kelly Clarkson
Why Kelly Clarkson Is Moving Her Talk Show to N.Y.C.: 'Me and My Kids Needed a Fresh Start'
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson on Calling Album 'Chemistry' After First Experiencing It with Ex: 'Makes You Do Stupid Stuff'
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Relationship Timeline
Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett Perform Heartwarming Duet of Comedian's Iconic Sign-Off Song 'So Long'
Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett Perform Heartwarming Duet of Comedian's Iconic Sign-Off Song 'So Long'
Recording artist Charlie Puth (L) and musician Meghan Trainor attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Meghan Trainor Says She and Charlie Puth Made Out in Studio While Recording 2015 Duet: 'There Was Booze'
best dermaplaining tools
The 10 Best Dermaplaning Tools of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Meghan Trainor rollout 5/1
Meghan Trainor Reveals Husband Shaved Her Legs (and 'Everything'!) When Her Baby Bump Got Too Big
Watch Howie Mandel Struggle to Shave Tom Sandoval's Mustache Off: 'Really Trying to Get Me Canceled'
Watch Howie Mandel Struggle to Shave Tom Sandoval's Mustache Off: 'Really Trying to Get Me Canceled'
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, London, UK - 18 Dec 2019
Meghan Trainor Details 'Painful' Sex with 'Big Boy' Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I Had to Ice Myself After'
Daryl Sabara Meghan Trainor Valentine's Day
Pregnant Meghan Trainor's Son Riley, 2, Cheers as He Helps Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2: Watch
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Releases 'Mine' and 'Me,' the First 2 Singles Off Her New Album Post-Breakup — Listen
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Felt 'So Much Shame' When Nurses Implied Son 'Came Out Asleep' Due to Her Antidepressants
Kris Jenner Stars in Meghan Trainor's Music Video
Kris Jenner Goes Retro Glam for Meghan Trainor's 'Mother' Video as Khloé Kardashian Asks to Be 'Sisters'
Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards; Henry Winkler attends Los Angeles Season 4 premiere of HBO original series "BARRY"
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Daughter River Is Bullied for Her Dyslexia as Henry Winkler Offers Advice