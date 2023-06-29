Kelly Clarkson Explains How She Accidentally Dissed Mariah Carey by Turning Down Songwriting Offer

"I'm not a lamb, I'm a loser," the singer and talk show host joked

Published on June 29, 2023
Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson
Mariah Carey and Kelly Clarkson.

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

All we ever wanted was this collab!

On Wednesday's episode of Las Culturistas, hosted by comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson, 41, reminisced on her accidental diss of songstress Mariah Carey, 54. 

“I was bragging on her, and she was like, ‘Well we should write together,’” Clarkson began her story, to which hosts Yang and Rogers gasped. “Exactly, exactly. But she said it and like ... this is honestly — I don’t write in the same room as other people. I have done that twice in my life because I'm just not a vulnerable writer.”

The “Since U Been Gone” singer continued, “I start telling Mariah about my process and I’m like, 'Did I just…?' I walked away and they’re like, 'Do you realize you just said no to Mariah Carey?' I was like, ‘Wait, what?’”

“I don’t want to sit in a room with you, ma’am, you have like a billion No. 1s!” the American Idol winner joked. 

Mariah Carey and Kelly Clarkson during Z100's Zootopia 2003 - Backstage at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Mariah Carey and Kelly Clarkson in 2003.

KMazur/WireImage

Clarkson would go on to praise Carey’s musical abilities, honing in on the power of her pen.

“I’m such a huge fan of being her street team in terms of her being one of the best writers ever,” she said.  “No one talks about it! They always talk about the songbird and I’m like, great, vocals for days, obviously. But, guys, name another artist that’s that successful that wrote it all.”

The two pop icons were last publicly tied with Carey’s guest appearance on The Voice, for which Clarkson served as a judge and mentor. Clarkson also praised her appearance on the reality singing show: “She’s just very cool and very kind. I thought she took so much time and actually watched all the videos for all the Voice artists. I thought, ‘You’re stand up.’ Not everybody who comes here does that.”

Promoting her new album chemistry, Clarkson has been releasing a steady stream of music industry inside tales. Recently, on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, she addressed a 2019 tweet urging Taylor Swift to re-record her records. “Scooter took offense to it,” Clarkson said. “We ran into each other, and he reached out at the time to my manager. I was like, 'It wasn't anything against him.'"

