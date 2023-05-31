Kelli Giddish Is Pregnant with Her Third Baby — and Her 'Law & Order' Character Is Expecting Too! (Exclusive)

Life imitates art once again for Giddish, who plays Amanda Rollins on the long-running NBC show

By Breanne L. Heldman
and Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 31, 2023 11:45 AM
Kelli Giddish's Pregnancy Confirmed By Fern Mallis https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs4f204LbGA/
Photo:

Fern Mallis/instagram

Congratulations are in order for Kelli Giddish! The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star is pregnant with her third child, a rep for the star confirms to PEOPLE.

This will be Giddish and husband Beau Richards's first child together. The two married in November 2021. The baby will join sons Ludo, 7, and Charlie, 4 — whom she shares with ex-husband Lawrence Faulborn.

Her happy news comes as fans speculated Giddish might be expecting after her Law & Order character, Amanda Rollins, showed up with a baby bump on an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime earlier this month. Giddish’s previous two pregnancies were written into the show.

Friend and New York Fashion Week creator Fern Mallis also posted a picture with a visibly pregnant Giddish on Tuesday. “A perfect closing to a perfect #memorialdayweekend,” Mallis wrote, adding “a very pregnant @kelligiddish joined us!”

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "Did You Believe in Miracles?" Episode 23020 -- Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins
Kelli Giddish. Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Giddish recently returned to Law & Order: SVU as her character NYPD detective Amanda Rollins.

During her pregnancy with Ludo, Giddish talked about filming the show while pregnant and shared how she was the first actress on the show whose real-life pregnancy was mirrored in her character’s arc.

"[Mariska Hargitay] had somebody come in…I looked it up—I looked up when I first got pregnant what other TV shows did and,” she told E! News in 2015. “I guess on The X-Files, she went away. She got abducted by aliens," Giddish said with a laugh. "So I was like, 'That can't happen on SVU. Can't pitch that idea.' "

"I feel so comfortable in their hands," Giddish said of the writers on SVU

Giddish officially left SVU in December 2022 and said at the time it “seemed [like] the right place to leave.”

“I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what’s going on in my personal life and in Rollins’, there’s a lot of joy to be experienced,” she told Variety

“I started playing her in my late 20s, so I’ve played her in three decades of my life, which is nuts. It’s insane,” she added. “This is a show unlike any other. Shows don’t last 12 years, much less getting to play a character. With playing someone as multifaceted as Rollins, I got to play all kinds of different things — down and out, on top, joyful, doubtful, scared, triumphant. I got to do the gambit.”

