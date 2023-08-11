Kellan Lutz is living his best role yet — Dad!

On Thursday, the Twilight actor, 38, and wife Brittany Gonzalez shared an adorable post on Instagram celebrating son Kasen as he turned 1.

The series of photos show Kasen sitting in a highchair with his celebratory birthday cake, along with a couple of snaps with Mom and Dad.

"Happy 1st birthday to our S☀️NSHINE boy!!!!!" the happy parents captioned the joint post. "He is the absolute sweetest and truly brings so much light to our family. Can’t believe how fast time is flying but we’re loving every single second watching him grow! How do we have a 2 AND 1 year old now?!"

The photos show off Kasen's "one groovy dude" t-shirt alongside his parents' matching shirts donning "groovy daddy" and groovy mommy."

The celebration continued on the proud mom's Instagram Story where Gonzales posted a video of the birthday boy with the caption, "best boy ever!!!!"



Kasen Lutz at his birthday party. brittanylynnlutz/Instagram

The pair, who tied the knot in 2017, are also parents to 2-year-old, Ashtyn. In February 2022, Gozales revealed her pregnancy with Kasen in a unique way. Through the use of a calendar event Gonzales shared with her husband, the actor read "Baby #2 Due date," as captioned in the video.



"2 under 2 in 2022 🙌😍 God is Good! Babies are the Best!" Lutz reposted from Gonzales's original clip, adding, "Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz"

Gonzales shared the same video on her Instagram page, writing, "2 UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!! Some might say we're crazy, we say we're crazy BLESSED 😍❤️"



In July, Gonzales posted a series of photos on Instagram, reflecting on how much has changed in a year. She included photos from her pregnancy and a younger Ashtyn and couple time with Lutz.

"This time last year 🥹🫶🏼" she wrote. "Time goes so quickly and in a culture obsessed with the next thing, here’s a reminder to slow down and reflect on where you came from. All you’ve made it through and accomplished."



"We never want to live in the past but it’s good to glance back and see just how amazing and strong and resilient you are. Whatever you’re going through, you’ve got this. You’ve survived 100% of your bad days and I believe your best are still ahead of you."