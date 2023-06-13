After Kelis claimed she "wouldn't bother" to address rumors that she's dating Bill Murray, it seems she's now denied the relationship altogether.

Over the weekend, the 43-year-old "Bossy" performer responded to an Instagram comment referencing her rumored romance with Murray, 72.

In the comments section underneath a photo of Kelis on the beach, a fan wrote, "bill got u out here riding his wave," adding, "media is destroying y'all lol."

Kelis. Instagram

"Lol yeah maybe for now," replied the Grammy nominee. "everyones dumb and will believe everything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who's really laughing [...] now that's funny."

Elsewhere in the same comments section, a fan asked, "Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?"

Kelis responded, "lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all."

Last week, The Sun claimed Kelis was seeing the Ghostbusters star, just over a year after the singer lost her husband Mike Mora to stomach cancer.

Murray — whose second wife Jennifer Butler died in 2021, 13 years after their divorce — was previously photographed watching Kelis' performance at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London on June 3.



Representatives for both Kelis and Murray did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’S request for comment.

Kelis. Rachel Murray/Getty

Last year, Kelis — who has three kids: sons Knight, 13, and Shepherd, 6, as well as daughter Galilee, 2 — opened up to PEOPLE about her grieving process following Mora's death.

At the time, she recalled making a conscious choice to "accept" the difficult circumstances of his diagnosis. "It was out of our hands from the beginning," she said. "We're just grateful for what we had. It's part of life."



"It doesn't change the fact that I'm heartbroken... but it does change how I choose to approach it," detailed Kelis. "It reminds you how short time is, and how we don't have any control. I want to control what I can control — how I treat the people around me. I'm really big on celebrating people when they're here. I don't feel like it's as useful when they're gone."

Bill Murray. Stefanie Rex/picture alliance via Getty

Murray, meanwhile, is a father of six. He shares sons Homer, 41, and Luke, 38, with first wife Margaret Kelly, and sons Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and Lincoln, 22, with Butler.

In 2014, he opened up about enjoying life as a single man, telling Howard Stern that he hardly felt "lonely."

"It would be nice to go to some of these things and have a date... to have someone to bring along [to George Clooney's wedding]," he said. "But there's a lot that I am not doing that I need to do, [like] working on yourself or self-development or something... becoming more connected to myself."

