Kelis Reacts After Fan Asks Her to Address Bill Murray Dating Rumors: 'I Wouldn't Bother at All'

Kelis is making light of the rumors that she is involved romantically with Bill Murray.

The "Milkshake" singer, 43, replied to a user who commented on her latest Instagram post Saturday asking if she is dating the 72-year-old actor.

"Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?" the user wrote, to which Kelis responded, "lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all."

The reported romance with the Ghostbusters star, which was first published by The Sun, comes just over a year after Kelis lost her husband Mike Mora to stomach cancer.

Murray — whose second wife Jennifer Butler died in 2021, 13 years after their divorce — was previously photographed watching Kelis' performance at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London on June 3.



Representatives for both Kelis and Murray did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’S request for comment.



getty (2)

Kelis has been open about her grief in the year since losing her husband. In March, she shared an emotional Instagram post marking "exactly a year" since his death. She and Mora, 37, shared daughter Galilee, 2, and son Shepherd, 7, while Kelis is also mom to son Knight, 13, with ex-husband Nas.

"I'm a very private person generally, especially when there is family involved. But there is no denying the impact and evolution my husband's passing has had on my life," she wrote. "I get asked all the time how I started this journey. It's a much longer conversation but in short what we were dealing with here pushed me so deep into understanding our bodies and how our minds and emotions are so interlocked you can not treat one without the other."

She continued: "Our thoughts and intentions are as powerful and key as our skin health and fitness. I want to live well and this is me sharing what I know to be true."

Kelis Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Murray, meanwhile, is a father of six. He shares sons Homer, 41, and Luke, 38, with first wife Margaret Kelly, and sons Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and Lincoln, 22, with Butler.

In 2014, he opened up about enjoying life as a single man, telling Howard Stern that he hardly felt "lonely."

"It would be nice to go to some of these things and have a date... to have someone to bring along [to George Clooney's wedding]," he said. "But there's a lot that I am not doing that I need to do, [like] working on yourself or self-development or something... becoming more connected to myself."