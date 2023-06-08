Keke Palmer Steps Into a ‘New Era’ Wearing Plunging Barbiecore Mini Dress

Keke Palmer is making boss moves in Barbiecore.

The 29-year-old Nope star is the latest to hop on the hot pink fashion pandemonium inspired by the very doll it’s named after, which no doubt picked up speed from the Margot Robbie-starring live-action Barbie film. Tons of celebrities have already tried out the trend for themselves, from Anne Hathaway to Megan Fox to Lizzo.

For her take on Barbiecore, the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcaster showed off her figure in a tricolor mini gown with teal, brown and bubblegum pink color blocking and ruched pleating.

The dress’ plunging sweetheart neckline made the ensemble extra daring while her above-the-elbow opera gloves, also splashed in a pink colorway, added a touch of sexy elegance.

Instagram/keke

She accessorized with large rhinestone hoop earrings, futuristic-style sunglasses and a studded purse, the latter of the two used for props.

Palmer also kept her makeup super glam, rocking a mauve smokey eye, blushed cheeks, glossy lips and an Old Hollywood-esque wavy hairdo with a side-part.

“Coming for everything I’m owed. #NewEra,” she captioned the photo shoot shared to Instagram Wednesday.

She then plugged her new album Big Boss and its accompanying self-directed visual film on KeyTV, jokingly warning her followers to not be late for the hot newness.

Instagram/keke

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though her fans may know her for her work on the silver screen, Palmer has participated in the music industry since her early teenage years.

She signed to Atlantic Records at age 12 shortly after making her first onscreen appearance in 2004's Barbershop 2: Back in Business and released her debut album So Uncool in 2007. Following a series of false starts and label deals with Interscope and Island Records over the next decade, she launched her own Big Bosses Entertainment label in 2018 and has since been able to freely put out music as she pleases.

The LP record follows Palmer’s ups and downs throughout her music career. She told PEOPLE that the compilation is her “testimony in so many ways.”

“I think everybody's going through something similar in whatever their respective job is, or even those of us that are actually also working in the music industry — not even just artists, but producers, writers or whatever,” Palmer shared, adding that seeking places that understand our value is a universal concept no matter the field.

Since welcoming her new son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, whom she shares with boyfriend Darius Jackson, in February, Palmer has also kept it real about her life post-pregnancy. That includes how she treats her body and dealing with weight.

"There's always this thing of, 'How'd they do it?' And I think for me, the main thing I would say to any new mom is do what you can when you can, whatever it is that makes you feel good," Palmer told PEOPLE in April on the expectations to "bounce back."

"If it's important to you, then hell yeah put in the work, miss girl. Get you whatever diet you want to do or whatever workout regimen that works for you. And if that's not what you're worried about, then don't worry about it," she continued.

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Palmer knows sometimes that simply means “taking it easy,” but she definitely has had her glam moments in her newfound motherhood.

In May, she attended her first Met Gala as a mom. For the occasion, she wore a striking tweed gown by Sergio Hudson. Along with a baby blue cape and rectangular metallic pink earrings, she wore a voluminous hairstyle and a navy smokey eye.

