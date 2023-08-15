Keke Palmer Teases Usher Collab 'Boyfriend' amid Relationship Drama with Darius Jackson

Usher heard that Keke Palmer’s boyfriend was looking for him.

Just weeks after relationship drama unfolded between Palmer, 29, and her boyfriend Darius Jackson, the Nope actress is starring in the music video for Usher’s latest song called “Boyfriend.”

The R&B star, 44, announced the single with a teaser trailer that he posted to YouTube and social media, which featured clips of him and the actress, on Tuesday. Palmer herself also shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The full video, which was filmed in Las Vegas according to the credits on YouTube, premieres on Wednesday.

The brief trailer reveals shots of the Hustlers star giving the camera a sultry look as she sits in front of a vanity, sipping champagne in a hotel room, and strutting with a group of girls down the hotel hall. It also offers a tease of the “OMG” singer as he’s getting ready backstage before a brief snippet of the song plays.

“Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me/Oh that’s cool,” the hitmaker croons on the new track.

In late July, Jackson received backlash for publicly criticizing the sheer dress Palmer wore to an Usher concert in Vegas. In a now-deleted quote tweet of the former Nickelodeon star dancing with the “Love in This Club” artist, he posted, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

After fans responded negatively to the fitness instructor’s comment, he wrote in another tweet that has since been deleted, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer. Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Palmer, who shares her nearly six-month-old son Leo with Jackson, proceeded to post more photos from the night on Instagram, while Jackson later scrubbed his social media.

In a conversation on Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, that was recorded prior to the incident, Jackson spoke about how he’s held Palmer to a “perfect standard” after going public with their relationship.

“At first, it definitely was hard because it could all be very overwhelming," he said. "It was definitely overwhelming and intense at first."

"And it's like, you almost feel that pressure of needing to be perfect,” Jackson continued. “And so, it really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well.”