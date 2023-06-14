Keke Palmer Says Taylor Swift 'Did It' as a 'Skilled Writer': 'Her Pen Is Lethal'

Keke Palmer previously praised Taylor Swift's hit "Karma," which drew a sweet response from the singer

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 14, 2023
Taylor Swift & Keke Palmer
Taylor Swift, Keke Palmer. Photo:

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty

It's nice to have a friend in Keke Palmer!

The Nope star had some high praise for Taylor Swift in a recent episode of her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, commending the pop superstar's songwriting skills and hit singles.

"Taylor Swift. She has done it, baby. She did it," Palmer, 29, said. "When everybody counted her out, I mean, whether you listen to her music or not, mama is a skilled writer. Her pen is lethal, let's understand that. Her pen is lethal, honey."

The actress, singer and TV personality explained that Swift, 33, had her hooked from the very beginning with the release of her third single "Our Song," which appeared on Swift's 2006 self-titled debut album.

"Mama had me at, you know, ‘Our song is the slamming screen door,’” Palmer said, singing the song's chorus. "She had me there, you know what I’m saying? And then I was like, then I kind of got off, I was like, 'Oh no, I’m not, I don't listen to that.' That was when I was a teenager."

Even so, Palmer said she found Swift's recent hits "Anti-Hero" and "The Man" irresistible, and was back to being a full-time fan.

"Just the other day I’m hearing 'Anti-Hero.' And her talking about, ‘If I was a man, I'm the man,'" Palmer said. "She's still growing and shutting s--- down. So she did it.”

Swift — who’s currently in the midst of her sold-out Eras Tour — released her 10th album Midnights in October, and is gearing up for the release of the re-recorded Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7.

She and Palmer previously shared a sweet exchange on Instagram after Palmer posted a video of her singing along to the Ice Spice remix of "Karma" in her car.

"It's always going to be miss Swift's lyricism for me. It's always some fluffy vibes with weighted ass sentiment!" the former Good Morning America host captioned the post. 

Swift then commented: "Omg I love u so much 🥰"

Palmer also revealed that "Our Song" is her favorite track by the Grammy winner in a video for W Magazine.

The star, who welcomed her first child, son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, with boyfriend Darius Jackson in February, released her new album Big Boss in May alongside a self-written accompanying film that marks her directorial debut and chronicles her journey within the music industry.

keke palmer
Keke Palmer. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The star opened up to PEOPLE upon its release about the album and film's creation, saying she hoped it would shed light on sexual harassment in the music industry.

"It's almost like, to connect it to breastfeeding, it's like breastfeeding is a natural thing, but getting into it doesn't come to you naturally. I think that's what it's like being an artist. I'm talented, I can sing, I can perform, I can do all that, but knowing how to present that to the world, there's still an art to that. My experience with labels taught me that I had to figure that out because they weren't able to really help me with it," she said. "It was definitely a learning process, but again, to create something from the beginning and actually see it flourish and grow is just a magnificent feeling and experience."

