Keke Palmer Responds to Darius Jackson Relationship Drama in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Video: 'I'm Mother, After All'

Keke Palmer knows that she’s mother.

The Nope star, 29, has finally broken her silence on the relationship drama that unfolded in late July between her and Darius Jackson — with whom she welcomed son Leodis Andrellton in February — when he publicly ranted about with what she wore to Usher's Las Vegas concert.

Palmer seemingly responded to it by starring in a music video for none other than the "U Got It Bad" singer, 44, for his latest track — cheekily titled “Boyfriend.” The music video dropped on Wednesday after both the R&B hitmaker and the Hustlers actress began teasing the sultry song that repeats, “Somebody said that your boyfriend was looking for me / Oh that’s cool,” on Tuesday.

Keke Palmer and Usher. Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty, Marcus Ingram/Getty

In the video, which was shot in Las Vegas where Palmer attended Usher’s My Way residency, the actress and singer stuns with blue highlights in her hair as she and a group of women get ready to go out in a lavish Sin City hotel room. While she doesn’t sing on the track itself, at one point in the video when the music stops while the women are in a hotel elevator, the former Nickelodeon star shows off her vocal chops by briefly singing along to Usher’s “U Remind Me.”

Palmer then proves she’s worthy of her own Vegas residency by busting out dance moves in the casino — even dueting with the “OMG” singer himself in matching moto jackets and jeans.

“Yes, yes. Hello?” she answers her phone, as she wakes up in a hotel bed at the end of the video. “What time is it? Damn it! I missed the show.”

“I’m so tired,” she continues, before glancing into the camera to say, “I’m mother, after all,” with a wink.

Keke Palmer; Darius Jackson. Paras Griffin/Getty Images (2)

Palmer’s sassy remark at the end of the video appears to be a nod to the comments Darius Jackson, 29, originally made about the actress' outfit in July. In a now-deleted quote tweet of the former Nickelodeon star, who was wearing a sheer dress and dancing with the “Love in This Club” artist, he wrote, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

After receiving backlash for his comment, he wrote in another since-deleted post, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

The video drops as a source tells PEOPLE the fitness instructor has “moved on.”

The source added that he’s busy focusing on an acting career and would like to put the drama behind him. They also shared that the couple is working on co-parenting their son, saying, “You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents.”

