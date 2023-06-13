Keke Palmer Slams Airport for Allegedly Threatening to Throw Out Breast Milk: 'Why Is That Not a Crime?'

Keke Palmer is calling out the Houston airport for encountering what she called "breast milk discrimination" during a recent trip.

On Monday, the Nope actress, 29, tweeted about an aggravating experience she had while traveling through the Texas airport.

"Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood," she began.

"I should've popped my tit out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!! Why is that not a crime?"

"I'M A MOTHER for crying out loud 😩😢," she finished.

According to the TSA, breast milk is considered a “medically necessary” liquid, and therefore is not subject to the usual carry-on limit of 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters of liquid. Passengers are advised to remove the containers from the carry-on bag to be screened separately.

In February, Palmer welcomed her first baby, son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, with boyfriend Darius Jackson, 29. Since then, she has been open about her motherhood experience.

Speaking to PEOPLE for the Pretty in Pink portfolio for the Beautiful Issue, the actress and singer shared some words of wisdom for new moms who are coping with the pressure to "bounce back" as it pertains to weight.

"There's always this thing of, 'How'd they do it?' And I think for me, the main thing I would say to any new mom is do what you can when you can, whatever it is that makes you feel good," the True Jackson VP alum told PEOPLE exclusively.

"If it's important to you, then hell yeah put in the work miss girl. Get you whatever diet you want to do or whatever workout regimen that works for you. And if that's not what you're worried about, then don't worry about it," she continued, adding that the most important thing is that each individual does what they deem necessary to "feel good."

In her experience, Palmer said that in the first couple of weeks of motherhood, "I didn't want to do nothing. I didn't want to talk to nobody. Then I was like, 'I need to talk to somebody. I need to do something.' Then I was like, 'Now I want to get active.' It changes, so go at your own pace."

The actress also urged new moms to "keep it real" and not "get caught in the hype of it all."

"Anytime you see a celebrity doing a snap back or whatever like that, it's part of the damn gig," she said. "A part of our jobs is to look good and to look the part. So don't think it's this thing where it's like, 'We doing it because we got it like that.' No, the job is on the line. If we want the checks to get signed, we got to be what we got to be."

