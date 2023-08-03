Keke Palmer Sings About Feeling 'Ungorgeous' on TikTok amid Relationship Drama

Last month, her boyfriend Darius Jackson received online backlash for calling the actress and singer out for her outfit

Published on August 3, 2023 03:40PM EDT
Keke Palmer Sings Unreleased Song 'Ungorgeous' That's Seemingly a Dig at Her Boyfriend
Keke Palmer. Photo:

kekepalmer/TikTok

Amid relationship drama with boyfriend Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer is seemingly singing her feelings.

On July 22, Palmer shared an unreleased song with fans on TikTok titled "Ungorgeous."

"I was just thinking about this song that I recorded like, three or four years ago and I can't get it out my head," Palmer, 29, said in the video. "It kind of sounds like - obviously you don't hear the instrumental but it's kind of like how a modern power ballad goes."

The Nope actress then went on to sing the lyrics to her empowering song.

"You ain't gotta judge me / You ain't gotta lie / You ain't gotta fix me / You ain't gotta try to change who I am," she sang. "Life is not a fashion show and love is not a runway / Shouldn't have to change clothes just for you to notice me / I'm no mannequin."

She adds, "You used to tell me I'm beautiful / It's like you're trying to be difficult/ You never used to do this before/ You make me feel so ungorgeous."

After she released the video, fans took to the comments and praised her for being so open.

The video also came weeks after Jackson received backlash online in early July after he called out Palmer for wearing a fitted, black bodysuit under a sheer dress to watch Usher perform at his Las Vegas Residency.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson. Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty

Jackson quoted a tweeted a video of Palmer dancing with the "Confessions" singer alongside the text, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

Following the negative response to his comments, he wrote in a tweet, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is." 

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

The following day, Palmer seemingly responded to the public drama in a video with son Leo on Instagram. "One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍," she captioned the post.

Jackson briefly deactivated his social media accounts on July 6 before returning the following day. Eagle-eyed followers noticed that posts including Palmer were missing from his Instagram account. The new parents are no longer following each other on that platform.

