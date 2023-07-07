Keke Palmer Shares Solo Video with Son Leo amid Online Drama with Boyfriend Darius Jackson

Jackson publicly called out Palmer's concert attire in a series of Twitter posts on Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 7, 2023 09:31PM EDT
Keke Palmer, Leo Jackson, and Darius Jackson
Photo:

Derek White/WireImage

 Keke Palmer is a mother, first and foremost.

That's what the Chicago native shared on Instagram on Friday seemingly in response to the online drama stemming from her boyfriend Darius Jackson's public complaint about her being a mom while also wearing a black bodysuit and sheer dress at Usher's Las Vegas Residency.

"One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍," the 29-year-old actress wrote in the caption of a post that showed the actress singing a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" to their son, 4-month-old Leodis "Leo" Andrellton.

"To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you??," she wrote. "Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore."

The video included adorable photos of baby Leo in different outfits and the mother and son duo spending quality time together.

In her post, Palmer also announced she would be adding new merchandise to her online storefront that includes the text “IM A MOTHA" and “Stevie to the bulls---."

Keke Plamer

Keke Palmer/Instagram

The drama stems from a Twitter post on Wednesday night when Jackson quoted a tweet showing a video of Palmer dancing with the "Confessions" singer alongside the text, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom." 

In a second tweet elaborating on his stance, he wrote, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case," he added.

Jackson briefly deactivated his social media accounts on Thursday before returning Friday. Eagle-eyed followers noticed that posts including Palmer were missing from his Instagram account. The new parents are no longer following each other on that platform, either.

Darius Daulton/Twitter

Darius Daulton/Twitter

Amid the backlash, Usher, 44, took to the comment section of Palmer's Instagram post featuring photos of the outfit in question to write, "The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏."

The couple welcomed baby Leo in February.

Palmer first opened up about her relationship with Jackson during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in November 2021.

"It became more difficult to hide," she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

