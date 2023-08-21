Designer Sergio Hudson Gushes Over Finding a Muse in Keke Palmer: 'There Was This Click'

Keke Palmer is redefining fashion with her new creative director, Sergio Hudson.

In a new interview with Essence, “The Modern Muse” duo — both on the cover of the magazine’s September/October Black Fashion Issue — talked about their creative partnership and the Met Gala 2023.

“I think the designer-muse relationship is like give and take,” Hudson told the outlet. “Until now, the only muse I ever had a relationship with was my mom. But when Keke and I first met, immediately there was this click,” he said, adding, “She inspires me. Her talent is limitless.”

Keke Palmer and Sergio Hudson on the cover of Essence. ESSENCE

“The first time we met, it was like very chill,” Palmer, 29, told the outlet. “And then as time went on, he kept showing more of his personality — and I think what really inspired me was that he was living for me so much. It was empowering me. And I guess I was inspiring him as well.”

The two came together at this year's Met Gala — themed after legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld — after Palmer wore one of his designs as a correspondent previously. She told Essence that right from the start of the process, she knew she was in good hands — and it was a time when she needed to feel good in her skin, as she had just given birth and her body was changing.

"If you look at his designs, they’re all about accentuating a woman’s body in the best way," she said. "The cut of the dress, the cut of the jackets. The grosgrain in the dresses. Like, it’s all meant to accentuate your body, to accentuate the waist and the breast line and the area underneath. All the cuts he makes are for a woman to feel good about her body.”

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

“Sergio being beside me made the whole thing that much better, because he was acting like my mom, Sharon,” she explained of being on the carpet at the event alongside Hudson. “He was like, ‘Get out there and talk to these people. You need to work the room. These people need to see how good you look.’ He was breathing so much life into me.”

“She pours into me, and then I pour into her and onto her,” Hudson added of their newfound relationship. “I see a vision of who she is and where she should be, style-wise.”

He continued: “I feel like my relationship with Keke is a gift. It rejuvenated me. It was like, Okay, this is what you need to be doing. This is where you need to be going. Keke got me excited about fashion again.”

"So I was excited for Sergio to not just have my look but also three other looks there that showcased him as a designer—and let people see just how talented and fabulous he is,” Palmer added. But the best part for me was that I got to share that viral moment with him: Our first time together at the Met Gala.”

Hudson, who has designed for Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Tiffany Haddish, Michelle Obama and more, created Palmer’s sparkling pastel tweed gown with a formfitting bodice at the event.

The Emmy Award-winner attended the Met Gala after welcoming her first baby, son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, with Darius Jackson in February. She completed her glamorous look with a baby blue cape, rectangular metallic pink earrings, a navy smokey eye and a Hollywood hairdo.

