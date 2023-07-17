Keke Palmer Says 'My Baby Is My Twin' as She Shares Side-by-Side Photos with Her Son: 'I Rest My Case'

The actress welcomed her first baby in late February

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 17, 2023 05:40PM EDT
Keke Palmer compares her baby photo to her baby
Photo:

Instagram/ Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer has a mini-me!

On Saturday, the Nope actress, 29, shared a side-by-side photo on Instagram of her 5-month-old son Leo next to a photo of herself as a child. "THE LIES END TODAY," she captioned the photo.

"#KandiFace 🤣 I'm done! This seals it all, we not the same complexion but the FEATURES ARE THEREEEEEEE. I rest my case!"

"My baby is my twin now stop being colorstruck and get into the actual face 🤣🤣🤣🤣," she concluded.

Palmer welcomed her first baby in late February with Darius Jackson.

Last week, the star opened up about being a mom during her Keke Palmer: "Big Boss: Empowering Yourself to Create the Life You Want” event in Washington, D.C.

“I was really always preoccupied on the low key of my body and then after I had a baby, it kind of freed me in a way where I just didn't care as much and so the fact that I didn’t care, it made me just have an ease and a comfortability and a love for myself in a way that I didn't have before,” she said.

“And it just gave me a sense of freedom that I can't describe, where I'm not afraid, because it's like, this is what I have, this is who I am.”

Palmer continued, “I never would have imagined that my son would have given me such a deep confidence and empowerment to just really be like, ‘Yo, we about to do this.' "

The Scream Queens star went on to reveal that she loves being a mother so much that she’s “probably going to have about 12 kids.” 

“It's so exceptional," she said. “I mean, for anybody that doesn't want it your life is fabulous if that's not what you want and if you do want it, get ready for a ride because it is a blessing beyond a blessing. I'm probably going to have about 12 kids, don't play with it now.”

Earlier this month, Palmer spoke to PEOPLE about the highs and lows of parenting her son. One of those lows included the challenges of breastfeeding, which Palmer said was the biggest surprise about motherhood so far.

“Although breastfeeding is 'natural,' it’s not instinctual,” she told PEOPLE, adding that it’s been “a doozy.”

“I really went through the journey of just trying to figure out how to do that and how to support my baby — how to deal with the pressure of trying to do that right,” Palmer explained.

“[People] make it seem like, ‘Oh, this is natural and the whole breast is best gag,’ and you know, it ends up making you feel like s--- ... it’s like tying your shoe,” she explained.

“Tying your shoes is easy, but you had to learn how to tie your shoes. So it becomes easier. In the beginning your fingers were like butter fingers — and that's the same thing with breastfeeding. It isn't that easy. And if it is for you, wonderful. But I think more often than not, it's difficult."

