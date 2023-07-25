Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Sexuality: 'I Want My Life to Be My Own Life'

Keke Palmer is sharing her experience in coming to terms with her sexuality.

The 29-year-old actress said she reached a point where she decided to "explore her life" after years repressing her sexuality. The revelation was made during her appearance on The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda.

"There was a moment in my life where I was like ya know, can I be myself? The moment where you overthink s---," Palmer told co-hosts Raven-Symoné and the "That's So Raven" star's wife Miranda Maday. "That's not even me, why am I overthinking this? I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life."

Palmer is opening up about her sexuality. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Palmer — who has previously been open about not wanting to label herself — revealed that she didn't "live out" experiences when it came to relationships as she kept her sexuality hidden from her family.

"There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel — and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, 'Well, we don't have to talk about it,' " the actress shared. “Because I like guys too, it was like that's another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don't really have to live out."

At age 17, Palmer told the podcast hosts she embraced her feelings. "I ultimately just feel like the acceptance of that part of myself, in general, was a part of my process of being able to have love in my life," she continued.

Palmer shares 4-month-old son Leo with Darius Jackson. Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Ultimately, her family accepted her, too. The actress — now a mom to 4-month-old son Leo shared with Darius Jackson — said that her parents "never cared" about her sexuality and have always been supportive.

"Sexuality and stuff like that, that was not even — my parents never even cared about something like that or talked about that," she added. “And I know that by the time they saw how free of a spirit I was, and whoever I wanted to date, they were like, 'Whoever cares.' It was never anything that was in their mind."

Palmer first sparked buzz about her sexuality in 2016 after dropping the music video for her single "I Don't Belong To You." In the clip, she winds up with a woman.

At the time, she spoke out about not categorizing her sexuality following the clip's release. “The video was to represent the young woman today – it’s not the traditional woman anymore – and not the specifics of ‘Am I gay? Am I straight? Am I bi?'” the actress-singer told PEOPLE that year.

“I’m making the rules for myself, and I don’t have to be stuck down to one label.”

