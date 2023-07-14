Keke Palmer Makes Glam Appearance in All-Denim 'Fit at 'Big Boss Era' Screening amid Relationship Drama

The appearance comes just over a week after boyfriend Darius Jackson criticized her outfit choice on social media

By Nicholas Ballasy
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
Published on July 14, 2023 03:32PM EDT
Photo:

basedkenken/Instagram

If you ask her fans, Keke Palmer is not letting anyone breathe. Not for one single second.

Palmer stepped out for Thursday's Keke Palmer Presents: Big Boss Era 'Empowering Yourself to Create the Life You Want' event at Washington D.C's Howard Theatre in a denim Moschino mini dress and matching coat styled by Seth Chernoff and served look after look for the camera.

With her hair by Tamika Gibson down around her face and in full glam by Kenya Alexis, the multi-hyphenate showed off her curves with a set of photos and video, captioning the latter, "No doubt, I’m the baddie that you talking about."

Her fans on Instagram couldn't get enough — especially in light of recent events.

Palmer, 29, was in town for a screening of the visual album to accompany her Big Boss album, released in May. The album came roughly three months after she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, welcomed their first son together,  Leodis "Leo" Andrellton.

Jackson and Palmer made headlines last week after Jackson received considerable backlash online after he used social media to criticize Palmer for her choice of outfit at a recent Usher concert in Las Vegas.

Jackson appeared to temporarily deleted his Twitter account last Thursday, one day after he quoted a tweet showing a video of Palmer in the outfit — a black bodysuit under a sheer dress — dancing with the "Confessions" singer alongside the text, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom." 

basedkenken/Instagram

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he wrote in one tweet, responding to criticism tossed his way for his initial post. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Jackson quietly returned to Twitter the following day, but eagle-eyed Instagram followers noticed that he appeared to delete past photos featuring Palmer, as well as that the new parents were no longer following each other on the photo sharing social media platform.

Palmer has yet to directly address her boyfriend's public comments, though she appeared to respond to the drama in a video she shared with son Leo on Instagram last Friday.

"One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍," the 29-year-old actress wrote in a caption to the video.

basedkenken/Instagram

Palmer and Jackson made their romantic relationship Instagram official in August 2021, when he shared a now-deleted birthday tribute to Jackson and wrote that the pair "help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got."

On the latest episode of Palmer's Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, Jackson admitted in a conversation recorded before their recent drama that he held their relationship to a “perfect standard” after they began dating.

Keke Palmer Says She Loves Being a Mom: It Just Gave Me a Sense of Freedom

KeKe Palmer/Instagram

Palmer did not address any of the relationship drama at her Washington D.C. event, but she did open up about the joy and freedom that motherhood has brought her.

“I was really always preoccupied on the low key of my body and then after I had a baby, it kind of freed me in a way where I just didn't care as much and so the fact that I didn’t care, it made me just have an ease and a comfortability and a love for myself in a way that I didn't have before,” she said. “And it just gave me a sense of freedom that I can't describe, where I'm not afraid, because it's like, this is what I have, this is who I am.”

Palmer continued, “I never would have imagined that my son would have given me such a deep confidence and empowerment to just really be like, ‘Yo, we about to do this.' "

