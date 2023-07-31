Keke Palmer Debuts Chic Platinum Blonde Hairstyle: ‘That Time I Went Blonde’

The ‘Nope’ actress revealed new bleach blonde hair Monday

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 31, 2023 07:34AM EDT
Keke Palmer is a blonde bombshell!

The 29-year-old actress posted an image of her new bleach-blonde look on Instagram Saturday alongside the caption, “That time I went blonde. 😌"

The mom of one paired the hairstyle with pink eyeshadow, lips, and painted acrylic nails, prompting fans to compare her look to the Barbie movie and Marilyn Monroe.

“This is keke Monroe,” wrote one fan underneath the image.

Palmer regularly creates a stir with her new looks. On July 13, the Nickelodeon alum stepped out at Washington D.C's Howard Theatre in a denim Moschino mini dress and matching coat styled by Seth Chernoff.

With her hair by Tamika Gibson down around her face and in full glam by Kenya Alexis, the multi-hyphenate showed off her curves with a set of photos and video, captioning the latter, "No doubt, I’m the baddie that you talking about."

In July, Darius Jackson — the father of Palmer’s son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton — also received considerable backlash online after he used social media to criticize Palmer for her choice of outfit at an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

Jackson appeared to temporarily delete his Twitter account one day after he quoted a tweet showing a video of Palmer dancing with the "Confessions" singer in a black bodysuit under a sheer dress, alongside the text, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom." 

Jackson quietly returned to Twitter the following day, but eagle-eyed Instagram followers noticed that he appeared to delete past photos featuring Palmer, as well as that the new parents were no longer following each other on the photo-sharing social media platform.

Palmer has yet to directly address her boyfriend's public comments, though she appeared to respond to the drama in a video she shared with son Leo on July 7.

"One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍," the 29-year-old actress wrote in a caption to the video.

