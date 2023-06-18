Keke Palmer Calls Boyfriend Darius Jackson 'Best Dad Ever' on His First Father's Day

Keke Palmer is celebrating Darius Jackson on his first Father’s Day.

On Sunday, the Nope actress, 29, shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend and the father of her 4-month-old son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton. She edited together adorable videos and photos of Jackson for an Instagram reel, set to Khalid's "Motion." In the video, the new father showed off his parenting chops, cuddling and dancing with Leo — and going out of his way to make the toddler smile.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!" Palmer captioned the post before joking, "Don’t tell my dad I said that."

The Scream Queens star continued, "Congrats Mr. Man, Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives. It’s so wonderful to see the kind of loving father you are, but I’m not surprised.

"You wanted to be a dad maybe more than I wanted to be a mother and that’s saying a lot, because I’ve ALWAYS wanted to be a mother. I love this for us, but I really love it for Leo!"

"God bless you, darling, thank you for being in our lives," she concluded her tribute. "WE LOVE YOU!"



Darius and Leodis Jackson. Keke Palmer/Instagram

Last month, the musician mom released her LP Big Boss and shared a silly voiceover clip of what could easily be 3-month-old Leo's reaction on Instagram (if he could talk, of course).

"Today's the day baby boy Big Boss is coming out," Palmer said in the clip, before a voiceover of her son added, "Finally, now the kids can hear the songs I've been boppin' to for months, in and out of the womb."

Darius and Leodis Jackson. Keke Palmer/Instagram

In photos from a stroll with her little boy in March, the Emmy Award winner was seen gazing and smiling at her son in a stroller as she posed against the New York City skyline wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

KeKe Palmer/Twitter

Calling being a mom her "greatest gig of all," the Hustlers star captioned the cute carousel of snapshots, "Mommy'ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers, but this is my greatest gig of all."

She added that she would "never be the same again” now that Leo's in her life.

"Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can't imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life! It's giving, SUPER SAIYAN."

