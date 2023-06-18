Celebrity Parents Keke Palmer Calls Boyfriend Darius Jackson 'Best Dad Ever' on His First Father's Day "Don't tell my dad I said that," the 'Nope' actress joked in a sweet Instagram tribute By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Bailey Richards Bailey Richards Twitter Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 18, 2023 04:39PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Darius and Leodis Jackson; Keke Palmer. Photo: Keke Palmer/Instagram; Santiago Felipe/Getty Keke Palmer is celebrating Darius Jackson on his first Father’s Day. On Sunday, the Nope actress, 29, shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend and the father of her 4-month-old son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton. She edited together adorable videos and photos of Jackson for an Instagram reel, set to Khalid's "Motion." In the video, the new father showed off his parenting chops, cuddling and dancing with Leo — and going out of his way to make the toddler smile. "Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!" Palmer captioned the post before joking, "Don’t tell my dad I said that." Keke Palmer Slams Airport for Allegedly Threatening to Throw Out Breast Milk: 'Why Is That Not a Crime?' The Scream Queens star continued, "Congrats Mr. Man, Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives. It’s so wonderful to see the kind of loving father you are, but I’m not surprised. "You wanted to be a dad maybe more than I wanted to be a mother and that’s saying a lot, because I’ve ALWAYS wanted to be a mother. I love this for us, but I really love it for Leo!" "God bless you, darling, thank you for being in our lives," she concluded her tribute. "WE LOVE YOU!" Darius and Leodis Jackson. Keke Palmer/Instagram Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Last month, the musician mom released her LP Big Boss and shared a silly voiceover clip of what could easily be 3-month-old Leo's reaction on Instagram (if he could talk, of course). "Today's the day baby boy Big Boss is coming out," Palmer said in the clip, before a voiceover of her son added, "Finally, now the kids can hear the songs I've been boppin' to for months, in and out of the womb." Darius and Leodis Jackson. Keke Palmer/Instagram In photos from a stroll with her little boy in March, the Emmy Award winner was seen gazing and smiling at her son in a stroller as she posed against the New York City skyline wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and Nike sneakers. Keke Palmer Says Taylor Swift 'Did It' as a 'Skilled Writer': 'Her Pen Is Lethal' KeKe Palmer/Twitter Calling being a mom her "greatest gig of all," the Hustlers star captioned the cute carousel of snapshots, "Mommy'ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers, but this is my greatest gig of all." She added that she would "never be the same again” now that Leo's in her life. "Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can't imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life! It's giving, SUPER SAIYAN."