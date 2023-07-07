Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Scrubs Social Media of Her as Usher Thanks Her for Coming to His Show

Just one day after deactivating his social media accounts, Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson returned to social media – but it doesn’t look like the actress returned to Jackson's accounts with him.

On Thursday, Jackson, 29, appeared to say goodbye to his Twitter account after receiving backlash for calling out Palmer’s black bodysuit and sheer dress outfit choice at Usher’s Las Vegas show the night before. On Friday, he quietly returned to the platform, but followers noticed that on Instagram, posts featuring Palmer, also 29, seemed to be missing. The new parents are no longer following each other on that platform, either.

On Twitter Wednesday night, Jackson quoted a tweet showing a video of Palmer in the outfit dancing with the "Confessions" singer alongside the text, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

Darius Daulton/Twitter

In a second tweet elaborating on his stance, he wrote, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case," he added.

Darius Daulton/Twitter

Following Jackson’s apparent shading of Palmer’s look, Usher took to the comments of Palmer's Instagram post from the big night out, featuring the outfit in question.

“The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏,” the R&B singer, 44, commented on Palmer’s Instagram post praising his “FABULOUS” show.

While Palmer has yet to publicly respond to Jackson's comments, she posted more photos of the outfit on Wednesday evening, including closeups of the top of the outfit and a shot showing off her booty in a bathroom mirror. She captioned it: “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!”

Keke Palmer/Instagram

“I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!,” she continued. “Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”

The Nope star, who first opened up about her relationship with Jackson in 2021, revealed last December that she and Jackson were expecting their first child together, as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. A few months later, in February 2023, they announced the birth of their son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton.

Keke Palmer/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Father’s Day, Palmer shared a tribute to her boyfriend, editing together videos and photos of Jackson and their son for an Instagram reel set to Khalid's "Motion."

"Congrats Mr. Man, Leodis and I are so very happy to have such a fun, kind, responsible, dependable and supportive man like you in our lives. It’s so wonderful to see the kind of loving father you are, but I’m not surprised,” she wrote.

"You wanted to be a dad maybe more than I wanted to be a mother and that’s saying a lot, because I’ve ALWAYS wanted to be a mother. I love this for us, but I really love it for Leo!,” she continued. "God bless you, darling, thank you for being in our lives."