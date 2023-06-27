Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Lounges on Beach with Baby Boy in Adorable Photo

Darius Jackson is vibing and thriving as a new dad.

The new dad shared an adorable photo on Instagram Monday where the fitness instructor lounges on the beach with infant son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, 4 months, and carefully places a pair of sunglasses on the little guy's face.

"Shades," Jackson, 29, captioned the shot.

Girlfriend and new mom Keke Palmer commented on the sweet shot, writing, "I love you both so much! 😍😍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Nope star first revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, announcing that she's expecting her first baby with Jackson, a former college football player.

The Hustlers actress has mainly kept details of her relationship with Jackson under wraps. When appearing on The Tamron Hall Show last November, she opened up about becoming "Instagram official" with Jackson.

"It became more difficult to hide," she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

Keke Palmer/Instagram

The couple welcomed Leo in February, sharing some of their first family photos together on Instagram days later.

"Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote, adding: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

In the first slide, she shared a snap of what the couple looks like after "only 48hrs of being parents!" The next slide showed a video of Palmer singing "Someone" by El Debarge to Jackson in the car after he included the track in some playlists for her when they started dating.

"We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!" Palmer wrote.

