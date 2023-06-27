Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Lounges on Beach with Baby Boy in Adorable Photo

Keke Palmer's baby boy looked cool as a cucumber on dad Darius Jackson's lap during a recent beach day

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 27, 2023 01:14PM EDT
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Lounges on the Beach with Sunglass-Clad Infant Son Leo
Photo:

Instagram/dvulton

Darius Jackson is vibing and thriving as a new dad.

The new dad shared an adorable photo on Instagram Monday where the fitness instructor lounges on the beach with infant son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, 4 months, and carefully places a pair of sunglasses on the little guy's face.

"Shades," Jackson, 29, captioned the shot.

Girlfriend and new mom Keke Palmer commented on the sweet shot, writing, "I love you both so much! 😍😍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The Nope star first revealed her pregnancy in December as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, announcing that she's expecting her first baby with Jackson, a former college football player.

The Hustlers actress has mainly kept details of her relationship with Jackson under wraps. When appearing on The Tamron Hall Show last November, she opened up about becoming "Instagram official" with Jackson.

"It became more difficult to hide," she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

Keke Palmer Darius Jackson baby

Keke Palmer/Instagram

The couple welcomed Leo in February, sharing some of their first family photos together on Instagram days later.

"Hey Son!!!!" Palmer wrote, adding: "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

In the first slide, she shared a snap of what the couple looks like after "only 48hrs of being parents!" The next slide showed a video of Palmer singing "Someone" by El Debarge to Jackson in the car after he included the track in some playlists for her when they started dating.

"We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!" Palmer wrote.

Related Articles
brittany mahomes golf classic
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Pose with Daughter Sterling at the Aloha Golf Classic — See the Photos!
Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023
Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny, 14, Is Taller Than Dad as They Pose at 'The Outlaws' Premiere: Photo
Petra Murgatroyd Shares Video of Her Labor: 'What a Wild Ride' https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct9vTsfsNZ2/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/petamurgatroyd/3133816983233463796/
Peta Murgatroyd Shares Video of Her Labor as She Welcomes Baby Boy Rio: 'What a Wild Ride!'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Enjoy Tropical Vacation with Both Kids in Fun Photos: 'Island Life'
Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 24 Men's Campaign. By Pharrell, starring Rihanna.
Pregnant Rihanna Bares Her Bump in Pharrell's First Collection for Louis Vuitton's Menswear
Nick Cannon son Zen anniversary celebration
Nick Cannon Honors Late Baby Zen's Birthday with a Festival of Lights: 'We Love You Son'
Emma Heming Willis and Daughters Visit Husband Bruce Willisâ Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and Madame Tussauds Waxwork: âProud Fam Vibesâ
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Daughters Visit His Walk of Fame Star and Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kourtney Kardashianâs Baby Boy is Grandchild âLucky Number 13â: âWhat a Blessingâ
Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy Is Grandchild 'Lucky Number 13'
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Son Jack's 6th Birthday: 'My Favorite Human Being'
mahomes beach day
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Daughter, 2, Wearing Louis Vuitton Sunhat for Beach Day: 'Our Angel'
Kelly Ripa Looks Pretty in Pink with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Joaquin for 2022 Gaynor Gala https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd6yGr_rwcY/
Kelly Ripa Reveals She Once Woke Up to Son Peeing on Her Clothes: Sounded Like 'Marbles Dropping'
Nick Cannon and Golden Cannon pose for photos at LEGOLAND California
Nick Cannon Is Preparing to Tell Son, 6, Kids He's Met Are His Siblings: 'Nobody Talks About It'
Former Miss USA Nia Sanchez Welcomes Twins on Father's Day: Soaking Up Every Magical Moment
Former Miss USA Nia Sanchez Welcomes Twins on Father's Day: 'Soaking Up Every Magical Moment'
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo Reveals He Spent $30,000 on Son Jason's 2nd Birthday Party: 'It Was Pretty Big'
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings and Fly"
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings'
Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Jump off a Yacht into the Sea in Greece
Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Take Turns Jumping off a Yacht into the Sea on Grecian Vacation