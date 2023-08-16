Entertainment Music Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson Has ‘Moved On’ amid Relationship Controversy: Source (Exclusive) Amid the 'Nope' star's cheeky new musical collab with Usher, a source says Jackson — dad to their baby son Leo — is putting the drama behind him By Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2023 10:30AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Darius Jackson may no longer be the "Boyfriend" in question. On the heels of Keke Palmer teaming up with Usher for his new song "Boyfriend," a source says her estranged partner, fitness instructor and actor Darius Jackson, is making new moves of his own. "He's moved on," a source tells PEOPLE of Jackson, who made headlines in July when he publicly criticized Palmer's attire on a social media post of the star dancing with Usher as he serenaded her during his Las Vegas residency. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he tweeted in response to photos of Palmer, 29, who wore a sheer dress at the show. Jackson deleted his Twitter account 24 hours later after facing backlash. Keke Palmer. Keke Palmer/Instagram The two, who welcomed son Leodis Andrellton Jackson in February, have not been spotted together since the incident, though Palmer has kept busy with work engagements. Neither have addressed the status of their relationship publicly. A rep for Palmer declined to comment. Keke Palmer Teases Usher Collab 'Boyfriend' amid Relationship Drama with Darius Jackson According to the source, Jackson is focused on an acting career and wants to put the drama behind him. In terms of co-parenting, the pair are making it work, adds the source: "You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents." Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson and baby Leo. Derek White/WireImage As for Palmer and Usher, the two announced "Boyfriend" with a teaser trailer that the 44-year-old R&B star posted to YouTube and social media, which featured clips of him and the actress, on Tuesday. Palmer herself also shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter). The full video, which was filmed in Las Vegas, according to the credits on YouTube, premiered on Wednesday. In the promo snippet, Usher can be heard singing, “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me/Oh that’s cool.” Keke Palmer, Usher. Taylor Hill/WireImage, Karwai Tang/WireImage Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Usher shared his own thoughts on the situation, saying it was "a pop moment" and "worth talking about." "I think everybody's vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that's what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song," he said at the time. He added, "Every night I'm thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I'll have with whoever I'm choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don't see anything negative happening in Las Vegas."