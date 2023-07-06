Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Calls Out Her Outfit on Twitter: 'You a Mom'

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case," expressed Jackson in a tweet on Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 6, 2023 12:38AM EDT
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 19: Actress, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attend the NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Thursday, February 19, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo byJuan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
Photo: byJuan Ocampo/NBAE/Getty

Keke Palmer's boyfriend is not afraid to let his opinion be known.

In a series of Twitter posts on Wednesday, Darius Jackson called out the Nope actress, 29, for wearing a fitted, black bodysuit under a sheer dress to watch Usher perform at his Las Vegas Residency.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he wrote in one tweet. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Darius Daulton/Twitter

Darius Daulton/Twitter

Jackson's tweet came hours after he quote tweeted a video of Palmer dancing with the "Confessions" singer, 44, alongside the text, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

After receiving mixed replies from his followers, he ended his posts about Palmer's attire by writing in reply to a fan, "Last tweet of the day for sure. that's for the real ones to understand."

Darius Daulton/Twitter

Darius Daulton/Twitter

The couple are parents to four-month-old son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton. While Palmer has yet to publically respond to Jackson's comments, she shared new photos of her concert attire on Instagram Wednesday.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!" she wrote. "I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd."

Palmer first opened up about her relationship with Jackson during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in November 2021.

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 19: Actress, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson attend the NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Thursday, February 19, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo byJuan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
byJuan Ocampo/NBAE/Getty

"It became more difficult to hide," she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

"It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job," Palmer added. "But at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not."

