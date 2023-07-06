Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Calls Out Her Outfit on Twitter: 'You a Mom'

Keke Palmer's boyfriend is not afraid to let his opinion be known.

In a series of Twitter posts on Wednesday, Darius Jackson called out the Nope actress, 29, for wearing a fitted, black bodysuit under a sheer dress to watch Usher perform at his Las Vegas Residency.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he wrote in one tweet. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Jackson's tweet came hours after he quote tweeted a video of Palmer dancing with the "Confessions" singer, 44, alongside the text, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

After receiving mixed replies from his followers, he ended his posts about Palmer's attire by writing in reply to a fan, "Last tweet of the day for sure. that's for the real ones to understand."

The couple are parents to four-month-old son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton. While Palmer has yet to publically respond to Jackson's comments, she shared new photos of her concert attire on Instagram Wednesday.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!" she wrote. "I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd."

Palmer first opened up about her relationship with Jackson during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in November 2021.



"It became more difficult to hide," she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

"It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job," Palmer added. "But at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not."

